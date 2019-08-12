King Salman welcomes senior officials performing Hajj

JEDDAH: King Salman held an annual reception at his palace in Mina on Monday for heads of state, Islamic dignitaries, guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and government bodies and heads of delegations and pilgrim affairs offices, who performed Hajj rituals this year.

The guests were led by President of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, Prime Minister of Djibouti Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, Prime Minister of Guinea Dr. Ibrahim Kasuri Fofana, former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi, Head of the ruling party of Mauritius, Shaukat Sudhan, who is also in charge of Hajj Affairs, President of the Malaysian People’s Justice Party Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Wan Azizah bint Wan Ismail, who is also Minister of Women and Family Development, and speakers of houses of representatives in a number of Islamic countries.

Developing...