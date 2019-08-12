Skincare sisters: Palestinian duo seek to harness nature’s power 

You are here

Toulane Essentials’ products are made with natural oils.
  • Eman Al-Sherif founded Toulane Essentials with the help of her sister, social media influencer Dina Al-Sherif
  • Products were inspired by their grandparents’ use of natural oils
DUBAI: The healing and hydrating powers of nature are at the heart of Toulane Essentials. 

Inspired by her grandparents’ use of natural oils, Eman Al-Sherif, founder of the UAE-based skincare label, launched her brand with the help of her sister, the social media influencer Dina Al-Sherif, in 2018. 

Being Palestinian, Eman said she grew up learning to take care of her skin. “In our family, we always used to use the Nabulsi soap that is made of olive oil on our bodies and hair,” she added. 

Her sensitive skin was her motive to start making her own skincare mixes at home. Eman then wanted to share her recipes with the world. 

The entrepreneur wanted everyone to feel good about their own skin. “Everyone has natural flaws, that’s normal. But nowadays, with social media, everyone is affected (by) perfection in the beauty industry.”

According to Eman, Toulane Essentials aspires to teach everyone about self-acceptance along with the importance of using skincare products. “It is fine to have natural flaws. We all do. But we need to actually work on improving them,” she said. 

Eman also said the brand, with ingredients imported from countries such as the United States, Turkey and France, addresses both medical concerns and beauty issues. “Our products can be used before makeup in a cosmetic way, and at the same time our products can actually treat minor skin problems like scars, irritation and redness,” she explained. 

Eman started working on her first product, the Rose Elixir, in 2016. “This beauty balm can be used on any dry area. It is good (for) reducing under-eye dark circles.” It can also be used as a lip balm and to soften nail cuticles. 

With no fragrances, preservatives or artificial chemicals, the brand has formulated a fusion of natural oils to benefit all skin types. 

Toulane Essentials is also planning to launch a beard oil to encourage more men to use its products.

K-pop band BTS take break before Saudi show

  • The band’s website says they will perform in Riyadh on Oct. 11
  • They scored three No. 1 albums on the Billboard in less than a year
SEOUL: South Korean boy band BTS will take their first long holiday in six years after a series of global hits, their managers said, asking fans to respect the band's privacy if they see them in “a chance encounter.”

The seven members will take their first extended vacation since the band's debut in 2013, managers at Big Hit Entertainment said on Sunday. They did not say how long BTS will be on holiday, but the band's website said their next world tour concert is in Riyadh on Oct. 11.

“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentless(ly) driven themselves toward their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators,” Big Hit said.

“Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off.” 

“BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them,” it added.

The band crowned their global reach with three No. 1 albums on the Billboard chart in less than a year, a 2019 Grammy nomination and concerts from Los Angeles to Paris. BTS broke into the U.S. market in 2017, the first Korean group to win a Billboard music award.

