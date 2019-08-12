You are here

At home in Malaysia, refugees celebrate country’s multiculturalism this Eid

Migrants marked the Eid with their families and friends. (AN photo by Nor Arlene Tan)
Nor Arlene Tan

  • There are currently about 180,000 refugees registered by the UN living in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR: Refugees from across Malaysia celebrated Eid with locals at the Bukit Indah Ampang Mosque, near Kuala Lumpur, on Monday.

“We want Malaysians to come and mingle with the refugees, making new friends and getting to know why they are here in the first place,” said Rahman.

The 11 refugee communities participating in the gathering, he added, including the Rohingya, Syrian, Afghan, Sudanese, Uighur, Yemeni, Somali, Pakistan, Iraqi and Palestinian communities, were pleased with the event. Each community received livestock donated by locals for the gathering.

“We want them to experience the Eid Al-Adha and ritual sacrifice again, as if they were in their own countries. All the 11 communities have to slaughter their own cows and sheep,” Rahman added.

There are currently about 180,000 refugees registered by the UN living in Malaysia, and many more undocumented refugees. Malaysia has become the destination of choice for many Muslim refugees as the country is majority Muslim and sympathetic to their plight.

“It had been a hard struggle because of the war,” Mohamed Ali, 24, a Somali who has been living in Malaysia for the past three years told Arab News.

He claimed Malaysia has been welcoming toward him as a refugee, and that the gathering had brough together Muslims from a diverse group of cultures and nationalities. “Back home in Somalia, I only celebrated Eid Al-Adha with other Somalis. The best experience is the community sharing,” he said, adding that he hoped to share Somali culture such as singing and dancing with his friends.

“I enjoyed my time very much here because I see a lot of Muslims from different countries and I can meet the locals too,” said 38-years old Marzia Parsa.

She told Arab News that back home, she also celebrated Eid Al-Adha with her family and community. “We would slaughter sheep and cows, and cooked dinner and lunch together,” said Parsa, an Afghan Hazara who fled to Malaysia two years ago.

Malaysian activist Zuhri bin Yuhyi, 38, secretary-general of the group “Malaysia4Uyghur,” told Arab News that many of the Uighur community in Malaysia were spread out and the actual number is unknown. However, members of the Uighur community joined the Eid Al-Adha celebrations.

Bin Yuhyi said that unlike other refugee communities, the experience of performing ritual sacrifice for the Uighur community is relatively new. “They have not had the chance to practice their religion in Xinjiang,” he said.

“Refugees have pride and they do not want to just be on the receiving end.  At this event, they got to participate and feel that they are part of the community in Malaysia.”

Topics: Malaysia Eid Al Adha Kuala Lumpur refugees migrants

Greece calls on EU for fairer distribution of migrants

Updated 12 August 2019
AFP

  • On five Aegean islands close to Turkey — Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Kos and Leros — the total number of refugees and migrants has exceeded 20,000
  • Lesbos alone, the main port of arrival during the 2015 migrant crisis, had seen an increase of 44 percent compared with the same period last year
ATHENS: Greece on Monday called on the EU for a fairer sharing of the migrant burden amid deep concern over a sharp increase in arrivals on some islands in recent weeks.
“Since July 7, there has not been a single day without arrivals,” deputy minister for citizen protection Giorgios Koumoutsakos told the daily Kathimerini in an interview.
On five Aegean islands close to Turkey — Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Kos and Leros — “the total number of refugees and migrants has exceeded 20,000,” said the minister, who is responsible for migration policy in Greece’s new conservative government.
“This constitutes an increase of 17 percent in a few weeks.”
Lesbos alone, the main port of arrival during the 2015 migrant crisis, had seen an increase of 44 percent compared with the same period last year, the minister continued.
“August 9 was one of the worst days during the summer period for Lesbos, as six boats with 250 people arrived,” he said.
Koumoutsakos said that a new “corridor” had been created by traffickers between the island of Samothraki and the northestern town of Alexandroupoli on the mainland, near the border with Turkey.
For Greece, a “front-line country... which also serves as part of EU’s external border,” the issue of migratory and refugee flows was “a very difficult equation,” he said.
Greece had “exhausted its capacity on this issue (and) is looking forward to efficient cooperation with the European Commission and the member states,” the minister said.
Koutmoutsakos called for a “successful implementation” of the deal agreed between the EU and Turkey in 2016 to reduce crossings of the Aegean Sea, which constituted “a challenge and a gamble also for Europe.”
He welcomed the fact that the EU Commission’s incoming president, Germany’s Ursula van der Leyen, had “set the migration issue very high in her list of priorities.”
He also said he hoped that agreement would soon be reached on a reform of Europe’s asylum system “on the basis of genuine and concrete solidarity.”
Until then, “Greece is looking forward to transitional European mechanisms, on the one hand, for a fairer sharing of the burden, and on the other, for a more effective return policy toward third countries,” Koumoutsakos said.
In 2018, more applications were submitted on Lesbos and Samos than in Austria and Finland respectively, Koumoutsakos noted, adding that during the first half of this year alone, there had been 30,500 new applications.

Topics: Greece migrants

