100 participants enter Taif Season’s hiking event

Saudi Islamic minister meets New Zealand senior police officer

MINA: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met a senior New Zealand police officer who gave an emotional speech following the devastating shootings at two Christchurch mosques, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dozens of Muslims were killed in March when an Australian white supremacist opened fire at two inner city mosques.

Superintendent of the Auckland Police Department, Naila Hassan, gave a speech at a vigil the day after the massacre. She reassured the crowd that the police were supporting the Muslim community and everyone affected by the tragedy.

Hassan was in Saudi Arabia as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, along with families of victims and people injured in the shootings.

The minister welcomed Hassan in Mina, saying that all the pilgrims being hosted on the program were under the care of King Salman and the crown prince. He said the king and crown prince paid close attention to the program and to the comfort of the hosted pilgrims.

Al-Asheikh commended the crown prince’s efforts in disseminating moderation and spreading a global message of peace and love.

Hassan expressed her thanks to the king, the crown prince and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs for the services provided since the pilgrims left New Zealand.

Hassan previously said in a video that she was “breathless” when she saw the Kaaba.

Earlier, Al-Asheikh said that hosting the Christchurch pilgrims was part of Saudi efforts to “confront and defeat terrorism” in all its forms.