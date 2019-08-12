You are here

100 participants enter Taif Season’s hiking event

Participants board a free bus to Al-Shafa, where they are assigned a team leader and assistants. (SPA)
Arab News

  • Taif Season consists of more than 70 events in areas including Souq Okaz, near the camel festival, Sadet Al-Beid, and Ward Village
Arab News

RIYADH: Around 100 participants have participated in the Sadet El-Beid hiking competition at Taif Season this year, according to the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).
“The event is designed to encourage mountain hiking, while ensuring participants follow the necessary safety measures, and use the appropriate tools,” the SCTH revealed.
Around 100 people have taken part in the event so far, Najla Al-Khalifa, an SCTH spokesperson, told Arab News on Monday.
Participants board a free bus to Al-Shifa, where they are assigned a team leader and assistants. They follow a path through the rocks up to the mountain, which overlooks Taif and from which they can enjoy views of the rose fields near the mountain.
Part of Taif Season’s remit —  apart from promoting Taif’s status as an attractive place to visit thanks to its historical status, its cultural and artistic diversity, and its moderate climate — is to contribute to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to improve quality of life and create career and investment opportunities in the Kingdom, promoting Saudi Arabia as an international tourist destination.
Taif Season consists of more than 70 events in areas including Souq Okaz, near the camel festival, Sadet Al-Beid, and Ward Village.
It represents an aspect of daily life for ancient Arabs through creative live shows including more than 2,000 actors and professionals who receive guests in modern Arabic and traditional clothes, and perform stories and improvizations based on a dialogue between actors and visitors.

Topics: TAIF SEASON Eye on the Vision

Saudi Islamic minister meets New Zealand senior police officer

Superintendent of the Auckland Police Department, Naila Hassan. (SPA)
Updated 12 August 2019
SPA

Saudi Islamic minister meets New Zealand senior police officer

  • Hassan previously said in a video that she was “breathless” when she saw the Kaaba
Updated 12 August 2019
SPA

MINA: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met a senior New Zealand police officer who gave an emotional speech following the devastating shootings at two Christchurch mosques, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Dozens of Muslims were killed in March when an Australian white supremacist opened fire at two inner city mosques.
Superintendent of the Auckland Police Department, Naila Hassan, gave a speech at a vigil the day after the massacre. She reassured the crowd that the police were supporting the Muslim community and everyone affected by the tragedy.
Hassan was in Saudi Arabia as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, along with families of victims and people injured in the shootings.
The minister welcomed Hassan in Mina, saying that all the pilgrims being hosted on the program were under the care of King Salman and the crown prince. He said the king and crown prince paid close attention to the program and to the comfort of the hosted pilgrims.
Al-Asheikh commended the crown prince’s efforts in disseminating moderation and spreading a global message of peace and love.
Hassan expressed her thanks to the king, the crown prince and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs for the services provided since the pilgrims left New Zealand.
Hassan previously said in a video that she was “breathless” when she saw the Kaaba.
Earlier, Al-Asheikh said that hosting the Christchurch pilgrims was part of Saudi efforts to “confront and defeat terrorism” in all its forms. 

Topics: Mina HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019

