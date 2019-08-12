Startup of the Week: Saudi firm eyes holistic healing

RIYADH: For people who would like to be healthy using natural products, there is Mrs.Aromatherapy.

The beauty, cosmetic and personal care startup offers soap, oils and candles made of natural products in Jeddah, which are available to order across the Kingdom.

Aromatherapy is a holistic healing treatment that uses natural plant extracts to promote health and well-being.

Sometimes it is also called “essential oil therapy” because it uses aromatic essential oils medicinally to improve health.

Nada Adnan Jamjoom is the founder of Mrs.Aromatherapy.

She told Arab News: “A few years ago, I started looking for substitutes to medication that would help me ease pain. After a lot of searching, I came across essential oils.

“I was surprised by how effective they were, and I started to expand my search for all these essential oils and natural remedies. I took the initiative and earned an online diploma in the benefits and uses of aromatherapy.

“I started to understand how complex all of it was and that essential oils could be used in our daily lives, through lotions, soaps, perfumes and so much more. Aromatherapy has helped me overcome many of the health problems I faced, and I now deal with most of my problems naturally,” she added.

“I learn a new thing about aromatherapy every day. It is a very broad topic with so many aspects. It is a way to go back to nature and away from harmful chemicals.”

