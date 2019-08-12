You are here

  • Home
  • Startup of the Week: Saudi firm eyes holistic healing
﻿

Startup of the Week: Saudi firm eyes holistic healing

Photo supplied
Updated 13 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Startup of the Week: Saudi firm eyes holistic healing

  • Sometimes it is called “essential oil therapy” because it uses aromatic essential oils medicinally to improve health
Updated 13 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: For people who would like to be healthy using natural products, there is Mrs.Aromatherapy.
The beauty, cosmetic and personal care startup offers soap, oils and candles made of natural products in Jeddah, which are available to order across the Kingdom.
Aromatherapy is a holistic healing treatment that uses natural plant extracts to promote health and well-being.
Sometimes it is also called “essential oil therapy” because it uses aromatic essential oils medicinally to improve health.
Nada Adnan Jamjoom is the founder of Mrs.Aromatherapy.
She told Arab News: “A few years ago, I started looking for substitutes to medication that would help me ease pain. After a lot of searching, I came across essential oils.
“I was surprised by how effective they were, and I started to expand my search for all these essential oils and natural remedies. I took the initiative and earned an online diploma in the benefits and uses of aromatherapy.
“I started to understand how complex all of it was and that essential oils could be used in our daily lives, through lotions, soaps, perfumes and so much more. Aromatherapy has helped me overcome many of the health problems I faced, and I now deal with most of my problems naturally,” she added.
“I learn a new thing about aromatherapy every day. It is a very broad topic with so many aspects. It is a way to go back to nature and away from harmful chemicals.”
You can follow Mrs.Aromatherapy’s Instagram account for more details of products and how to order items, @Mrs.Aromatherapy.

Topics: Startup of the Week saudi startups

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Azha Workshop is embracing national culture
0
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Baker Bee offers simple yet decadent brownies

Saudi Islamic minister meets New Zealand senior police officer

Superintendent of the Auckland Police Department, Naila Hassan. (SPA)
Updated 41 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Islamic minister meets New Zealand senior police officer

  • Hassan previously said in a video that she was “breathless” when she saw the Kaaba
Updated 41 sec ago
SPA

MINA: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met a senior New Zealand police officer who gave an emotional speech following the devastating shootings at two Christchurch mosques, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Dozens of Muslims were killed in March when an Australian white supremacist opened fire at two inner city mosques.
Superintendent of the Auckland Police Department, Naila Hassan, gave a speech at a vigil the day after the massacre. She reassured the crowd that the police were supporting the Muslim community and everyone affected by the tragedy.
Hassan was in Saudi Arabia as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, along with families of victims and people injured in the shootings.
The minister welcomed Hassan in Mina, saying that all the pilgrims being hosted on the program were under the care of King Salman and the crown prince. He said the king and crown prince paid close attention to the program and to the comfort of the hosted pilgrims.
Al-Asheikh commended the crown prince’s efforts in disseminating moderation and spreading a global message of peace and love.
Hassan expressed her thanks to the king, the crown prince and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs for the services provided since the pilgrims left New Zealand.
Hassan previously said in a video that she was “breathless” when she saw the Kaaba.
Earlier, Al-Asheikh said that hosting the Christchurch pilgrims was part of Saudi efforts to “confront and defeat terrorism” in all its forms. 

Topics: Mina HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
New Zealand’s most senior Muslim police officer thanks King Salman for making Hajj dream come true
0
Saudi Arabia
New Zealand Muslim community leader praises Hajj services

Latest updates

Saudi Islamic minister meets New Zealand senior police officer
0
Britons pedal from London to Makkah to perform Hajj, raise funds for charity
0
100 participants enter Taif Season’s hiking event
0
Saudi Arabia praised for successful Hajj season
0
‘Is this Eid?’ angry Kashmiris ask amid festival lockdown
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.