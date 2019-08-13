White House talks: Social media giants discuss counterterrorism

You are here

The FBI is looking for outside contractors to monitor social media for potential threats. (AP)
  • Companies highlight efforts using automated tools and human review to prevent the spread of hateful content
WASHINGTON: White House officials and big social media companies met recently to talk about how to curb extremism online after two mass shootings that killed 31 people in Texas and Ohio recently. After the shootings, US President Donald Trump laid blame on the internet and social media for providing places “to radicalize disturbed minds” and called on the Justice Department to work with companies “to develop tools that can detect mass shooters before they strike.”
Social media companies have come under increasing scrutiny since a white supremacist broadcast deadly attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, online. But law enforcement experts say identifying and stopping extremists online is easier said that done, given free speech protections and censorship concerns.
The White House declined to comment on who took part or led the closed-door meeting.
Trump did not attend, having traveled to New York for fundraisers ahead of a planned vacation at his golf course in New Jersey.
“The conversation focused on how technology can be leveraged to identify potential threats, to provide help to individuals exhibiting potentially violent behavior and to combat domestic terror,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.
“We urge internet and social media companies to continue their efforts in addressing violent extremism and helping individuals at risk, and to do so without compromising free speech,” Deere said.
The Washington Post reported Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit were invited to the meeting.

We urge internet and social media companies to continue their efforts in addressing violent extremism and helping individuals at risk, and to do so without compromising free speech.

Judd Deere, White House spokesman

Their lobby group, the Internet Association, said the meeting was productive and that the companies talked about how they fight extremism online.
The companies “detailed their extensive efforts using automated tools and human review to find and prevent the spread of hateful, violent, and extremist content on their platforms,” Internet Association Chief Cxecutive Michael Beckerman said.
The House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee recently called the owner of online messaging board 8chan, an American who lives in the Philippines, to testify about the site’s efforts to tackle “extremist content.”  Authorities have cited a lengthy anti-immigrant manifesto, apparently posted on 8chan by the suspect in the El Paso killings, as evidence of a racial motive.
Ahead of his trip, President Trump said social media companies would be coming to the White House on Friday.  
But he focused his comments on complaints that online platforms suppress conservative voices.

Topics: White House

Attendees of the cybersecurity event test their skills at the conference’s car hacking village in Las Vegas. (Reuters)
Updated 13 August 2019
Reuters

Automakers warm up to friendly hackers at cybersecurity conference

Updated 13 August 2019
Reuters

LAS VEGAS: At a conference where hackers can try their hand at picking locks and discover cyber vulnerabilities in a makeshift hospital, they can also endeavor to break into the control units of cars and take over driving functions.
Those efforts at the DEF CON security convention in Las Vegas are sponsored by carmakers and suppliers that have increasingly recognized the need to collaborate with so-called white hat hackers — cyber experts who specialize in discovering vulnerabilities to help organizations.
Attendees who visited the car hacking site had to escape a vehicle by deciphering the code to open its trunk, control its radio volume and speed, and lock the doors through their computers.
“A big part of it is redefining the term ‘hacker’ away from that of a criminal to make automakers understand that we’re here to make their systems more secure,” said Sam Houston, senior community manager at Bugcrowd, which recruits researchers for so called bug bounty programs at Tesla Inc, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and other automakers.
Volkswagen AG, Fiat Chrysler and suppliers Aptiv PLC and NXP Semiconductors NV were among the sponsors of this year’s car hacking village — as some have done at previous DEF CON conventions.
Las Vegas once a year becomes the gathering place for tens of thousands of cybersecurity enthusiasts who attend DEF CON and the preceding corporate Black Hat conference.
Weaving their way through revelers at Blackjack tables and beauty salons promising non-surgical face lifts, DEF CON expects at least 25,000 attendees by the end of the weekend.
At DEF CON, the largely male participants are not registered by name to protect their privacy and attendees need to pay in cash to receive a blinking badge featuring an exposed circuit board that allows them to complete tasks.

BACKGROUND

Las Vegas once a year becomes the gathering place for tens of thousands of cybersecurity enthusiasts who attend DEF CON and the preceding corporate Black Hat conference.

The conference provides a rare opportunity for enthusiasts to learn about car hacking.
“Automotive provides a great challenge because the systems are distinct from other security areas,” said Craig Smith, a security researcher who, together with Robert Leale, founded the car hacking village in 2015.
Leale and Smith said they witnessed a steady annual growth in participants.
More connections and technological features in modern vehicles also increasingly attract security professionals from other research areas, said Aaron Cornelius, senior researcher at cybersecurity company Grimm. Cornelius was supervising a station where participants could try to hack into the control units of a 2012 Ford Focus.
Assaf Harel, chief scientist of Karamba Security, a company that provides automotive security technology and works with car manufacturers and suppliers including Denso and Alpine Electronics, said the hacking community has opened the auto industry’s eyes.
“Carmakers have been discovering new issues with their traditional architectures thanks to white hat hackers, which highlighted security needs for carmakers and suppliers alike,” said Harel. 
He operated a station where hackers could try to modify a model traffic light.

Topics: Automakers

