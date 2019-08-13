Global economic outlook darkens

You are here

﻿

A man lifts a boy for him to reach soap bubbles made by a street artist in Frankfurt. The US-China trade row has a major impact on German exports. (AFP)
Reuters, AP

  • The auto industry is under pressure to meet lower greenhouse gas emissions limits imposed by the EU
Reuters, AP

BERLIN: The economic outlook has deteriorated worldwide as the trade dispute between the US and China escalates, a survey showed on Monday.
Germany’s Ifo economic institute said its quarterly survey among nearly 1,200 experts in more than 110 countries showed that its measures for current conditions and economic expectations have both worsened in the third quarter.
“The experts expect significantly weaker growth in world trade,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said, adding that trade expectations hit the lowest since the beginning of the tariff conflict last year.
“Respondents also expect weaker private consumption, lower investment activity, and declining short- and long-term interest rates,” Fuest said.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he was not ready to make a trade deal with China and even called a September round of talks into question, raising fresh doubts in financial markets that the dispute is unlikely to end anytime soon.
The US and China are important export destinations for German manufacturers, so the tit-for-tat tariff dispute between the world’s two largest economies is having a large impact on German goods producers.
The German economy, Europe’s largest, is widely expected to have contracted in the second quarter, and sentiment indicators suggest hardly any improvement in the third.
“We’re in the twilight zone of a marked economic slowdown and a recession,” said Commerzbank economist Joerg Kraemer.
Germany’s Federal Statistics Office will release preliminary gross domestic product figures for the April-June period on Wednesday. A Reuters Poll of analyst predicts a 0.1 percent contraction quarter-on-quarter.
Some of Europe’s troubles cannot be blamed on the trade dispute.

The auto industry is under pressure to meet lower greenhouse gas emissions limits imposed by the EU. Automakers had expected to rely on more fuel-efficient diesels to help meet the requirements, but saw diesel sales plunge after Volkswagen was caught in 2015 cheating on diesel emissions tests.
Another source of uncertainty is Britain’s impending departure from the EU, currently set for Oct. 31. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants to leave without an extension even if that means no divorce deal to smooth trade.
In an effort to ward off a steeper slowdown or possible recession, the European Central Bank has signaled it could provide more monetary stimulus at its Sept. 12 meeting, including new purchases of bonds, which pump newly created money into the economy. It’s a measure of Europe’s reversal of fortune that a four-year, €2.6 trillion ($2.9 trillion) bond purchase program was halted only in December.
“What is hurting German exports currently is the uncertainty which has spread across the globe and has also paralyzed many European economies,” said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist for Germany at ING.
“Looking ahead, the outlook for German exporters is clearly in the hands of the US and China.”

Saudi Aramco sets share sale stage with $47 billion profit

Frank Kane

  • Saudi oil giant holds first-ever earnings call with investment analysts
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco proved itself the most profitable company in history on Monday with financial figures that beat all its competitors by a long way.

The Kingdom’s oil giant reported net income of $46.9 billion for the first half of 2019, way ahead of the $31.5 billion reported by the next biggest earner, Apple. Aramco’s profits are nearly 50 percent higher than those of the five largest Western oil companies combined.

It was the first time Aramco — a private company owned by the Kingdom — had disclosed its financial strength in a formal results announcement, and followed the unprecedented level of financial information disclosed in April, when it broke world records in the bond markets with a much-in-demand $12 billion issue.

The company also underlined that it was ready to go to international stock markets in an initial public offering (IPO) of shares whenever the Kingdom thought conditions were right. Some experts think the IPO could happen next year — earlier than many analysts had predicted.

Saudi Aramco's president and CEO, Amin al-Nasser. (AFP file photo)

Amin Nasser, the president and chief executive of Aramco, said the company’s profits — lower than in the same period last year — were earned against a background of tough conditions in the global energy market.

“Despite lower oil prices during the first half of 2019, we continued to deliver solid earnings and strong free cash flow underpinned by our consistent operational performance, cost management and fiscal discipline,” he said in a formal statement to the London Stock Exchange, where Aramco’s bonds are listed.“Our financials are strong and we continue to invest for future growth.”

 

The profit announcement came at the start of a busy day for Aramco. It also announced a planned investment in the petrochemicals and refining business of the Indian comglomerate Reliance Industries. There was speculation about Aramco buying a 20 per cent stake in the business for about $15 billion, but Khalid Al-Dabbagh, Aramco’s chief financial officer, declined to confirm those figures and said the talks with Reliance were at “an early stage.”

Al-Dabbagh was speaking on a conference call with investment analysts — another first for Aramco — in which he also revealed that the upgrade to the Kingdom’s east-west pipeline, aiming to increase capacity on the route from 5 million to 7 million barrels per day amid security concerns in the Arabian Gulf, would be finished next month.

Dividend payments to the Kingdom amounted to $46.4 billion in the first half of 2019, including a “special dividend” of $20 billion “refecting the exceptionally strong financial performance the company delivered in 2018.”

ALSO READ:  Saudi Aramco ‘ready’ for IPO, says oil giant’s finance boss


 

