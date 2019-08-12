You are here

Dr. Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Fahad, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Scout Association

Updated 13 August 2019

Arab News

Dr. Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Fahad
Updated 13 August 2019
Arab News

Dr. Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Fahad, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Scout Association

Updated 13 August 2019
Arab News

Dr. Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Fahad is the vice president of the Saudi Arabian Scout Association (SASA) and has provided his services at Hajj camps for more than 25 years. He is general supervisor of the camps in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, and the ports.

Al-Fahad is one of 12 elected volunteer members of the World Scout Committee, the main executive body of the World Organization of the Scout Movement. He is also a professor at the Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh.

SASA members helping Hajj pilgrims from the public service camps have guided 34,974 people of different nationalities on Arafat Day. 

Al-Fahad said there was a drop in the number of lost pilgrims owing to SASA’s online and printed material.

In 2018, the board of directors of the World Scout Fund nominated him as a member of the joint executive committee, which is responsible for taking major decisions on financing the projects of the Messengers of Peace program.

Al-Fahad considered his candidacy as a reflection of the Kingdom’s access and visibility in different fields at a regional and international level.

He is one of the Arab world’s leading international scout figures, receiving many awards and medals over the years.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts Association

Saudi Islamic minister meets New Zealand senior police officer

Superintendent of the Auckland Police Department, Naila Hassan. (SPA)
Updated 49 min 10 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Islamic minister meets New Zealand senior police officer

  • Hassan previously said in a video that she was “breathless” when she saw the Kaaba
Updated 49 min 10 sec ago
SPA

MINA: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met a senior New Zealand police officer who gave an emotional speech following the devastating shootings at two Christchurch mosques, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Dozens of Muslims were killed in March when an Australian white supremacist opened fire at two inner city mosques.
Superintendent of the Auckland Police Department, Naila Hassan, gave a speech at a vigil the day after the massacre. She reassured the crowd that the police were supporting the Muslim community and everyone affected by the tragedy.
Hassan was in Saudi Arabia as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, along with families of victims and people injured in the shootings.
The minister welcomed Hassan in Mina, saying that all the pilgrims being hosted on the program were under the care of King Salman and the crown prince. He said the king and crown prince paid close attention to the program and to the comfort of the hosted pilgrims.
Al-Asheikh commended the crown prince’s efforts in disseminating moderation and spreading a global message of peace and love.
Hassan expressed her thanks to the king, the crown prince and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs for the services provided since the pilgrims left New Zealand.
Hassan previously said in a video that she was “breathless” when she saw the Kaaba.
Earlier, Al-Asheikh said that hosting the Christchurch pilgrims was part of Saudi efforts to “confront and defeat terrorism” in all its forms. 

Topics: Mina HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019

