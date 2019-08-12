Dr. Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Fahad is the vice president of the Saudi Arabian Scout Association (SASA) and has provided his services at Hajj camps for more than 25 years. He is general supervisor of the camps in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, and the ports.

Al-Fahad is one of 12 elected volunteer members of the World Scout Committee, the main executive body of the World Organization of the Scout Movement. He is also a professor at the Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh.

SASA members helping Hajj pilgrims from the public service camps have guided 34,974 people of different nationalities on Arafat Day.

Al-Fahad said there was a drop in the number of lost pilgrims owing to SASA’s online and printed material.

In 2018, the board of directors of the World Scout Fund nominated him as a member of the joint executive committee, which is responsible for taking major decisions on financing the projects of the Messengers of Peace program.

Al-Fahad considered his candidacy as a reflection of the Kingdom’s access and visibility in different fields at a regional and international level.

He is one of the Arab world’s leading international scout figures, receiving many awards and medals over the years.