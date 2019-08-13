You are here

Cornelia Meyer

Saudi Aramco sets share sale stage with $47 billion profit

Shaybah, the base for Saudi Aramco's Natural Gas Liquids plant and oil production in the surrounding Shaybah field in Saudi Arabia's remote Empty Quarter. (AFP file photo)
In this file photo taken on January 16, 2018, the Saudi Aramco exhibit is shown at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. (AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)
DUBAI: Saudi Aramco proved itself the most profitable company in history on Monday with financial figures that beat all its competitors by a long way.

The Kingdom’s oil giant reported net income of $46.9 billion for the first half of 2019, way ahead of the $31.5 billion reported by the next biggest earner, Apple. Aramco’s profits are nearly 50 percent higher than those of the five largest Western oil companies combined.

It was the first time Aramco — a private company owned by the Kingdom — had disclosed its financial strength in a formal results announcement, and followed the unprecedented level of financial information disclosed in April, when it broke world records in the bond markets with a much-in-demand $12 billion issue.

The company also underlined that it was ready to go to international stock markets in an initial public offering (IPO) of shares whenever the Kingdom thought conditions were right. Some experts think the IPO could happen next year — earlier than many analysts had predicted.




Saudi Aramco's president and CEO, Amin al-Nasser. (AFP file photo)

Amin Nasser, the president and chief executive of Aramco, said the company’s profits — lower than in the same period last year — were earned against a background of tough conditions in the global energy market.

“Despite lower oil prices during the first half of 2019, we continued to deliver solid earnings and strong free cash flow underpinned by our consistent operational performance, cost management and fiscal discipline,” he said in a formal statement to the London Stock Exchange, where Aramco’s bonds are listed.“Our financials are strong and we continue to invest for future growth.”

 

The profit announcement came at the start of a busy day for Aramco. It also announced a planned investment in the petrochemicals and refining business of the Indian comglomerate Reliance Industries. There was speculation about Aramco buying a 20 per cent stake in the business for about $15 billion, but Khalid Al-Dabbagh, Aramco’s chief financial officer, declined to confirm those figures and said the talks with Reliance were at “an early stage.”

Al-Dabbagh was speaking on a conference call with investment analysts — another first for Aramco — in which he also revealed that the upgrade to the Kingdom’s east-west pipeline, aiming to increase capacity on the route from 5 million to 7 million barrels per day amid security concerns in the Arabian Gulf, would be finished next month.

Dividend payments to the Kingdom amounted to $46.4 billion in the first half of 2019, including a “special dividend” of $20 billion “refecting the exceptionally strong financial performance the company delivered in 2018.”

ALSO READ:  Saudi Aramco ‘ready’ for IPO, says oil giant’s finance boss


 

Topics: Saudi Aramco Aramco IPO

South Korea tightens export controls on Japan

South Korea’s Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yun-mo. (AFP)
Updated 13 August 2019
AFP

SEOUL: South Korea has put Japan into its own new export category as President Moon Jae-in called Tokyo’s latest measures “very serious,” intensifying a trade war between the two neighbors and US allies.
The move came after Seoul announced earlier this month it would remove Tokyo from its list of trusted trading partners, reciprocating an identical decision by Japan.
That followed Tokyo’s imposition of tough restrictions on exports crucial to tech titans such as Samsung following a series of South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese firms to pay for forced labor during the Second World War.
The dispute has raised concerns over the potential implications for their security cooperation in the face of North Korean missile tests, and the possible impact on global supply chains.
At a meeting with his top aides, Moon reflected on Japan’s colonization of the Korean peninsula in the first half of the 20th century to highlight the gravity of the situation.
“As a victim of great suffering from Japanese imperialism in the past, we, for our part, cannot help but take Japan’s ongoing economic retaliation very seriously,” Moon said.
“It is even more so because this economic retaliation is in itself unjustifiable and also has its roots in historical issues,” he added.
Japan insists its latest measures were enforced on national security grounds.

As a victim of great suffering from Japanese imperialism in the past, we, for our part, cannot help but take Japan’s ongoing economic retaliation very seriously.

Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea

South Korea’s list of trade partners is currently divided into two groups, those who are members of the world’s top four export control agreements and those who are not.
But Seoul’s Trade Ministry said it added a new category for countries that had signed the four pacts “but operate an export control system that violates international norms.”
Japan is the only country in the new category.
“Since it’s hard to work closely with a country that frequently violates the basic rules ... we need an export control system that addresses this,” said South Korean Trade Minister Sung Yun-mo told reporters.
Sung did not offer examples of such violations by Japan.
The revision will be implemented in September, he said, adding that Seoul was open to negotiations with Tokyo.
Japan could look elsewhere for those goods currently sourced from South Korea, a Japanese government official said.
“We can import them from Taiwan. There are few items that can’t be replaced,” the unnamed official told the Yomiuri Shimbun.
Under the new regulations, South Korean firms must submit five documents — from the current three — to win approvals for exporting sensitive items to Japan, with the process taking up to 15 days.

Topics: Seoul South Korea

