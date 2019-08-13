You are here

  • Home
  • Two Ebola drugs found to increase survival rates
﻿

Two Ebola drugs found to increase survival rates

A woman and child wait to receive the Ebola vaccination in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 5, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP

Two Ebola drugs found to increase survival rates

  • More than 1,800 people have died in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since Ebola broke out there in August last year
  • The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals, then spreads among humans through direct contact with the blood or other secretions of infected people
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Scientists were a step closer to an effective treatment for Ebola after two drugs in a clinical trial were found to significantly boost survival rates, the US health authority co-funding the research said Monday.
The study began last November in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but its current phase has been halted and all future patients switched over to the treatments that have shown positive results, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) said in a statement.
REGN-EB3 and mAb114 “are the first drugs that, in a scientifically sound study, have clearly shown a significant diminution in mortality for people with Ebola virus disease,” Anthony Fauci, director of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told AFP.
Patients who were receiving two other drugs that are being discontinued, Zmapp and remdesivir, will now have the option at the discretion of their treating physician to receive the treatments that have been shown to work.
Fauci explained that the trial was designed to include 725 people, but was halted by an independent board when it had enrolled 681 people because at that point, one of the drugs, REGN-EB3 by Regeneron, reached a critical threshold in success, while mAb114 was not far behind.
Data has so far been analyzed for 499 people from the cohort of 681.
In this group, mortality dropped to 29 percent with REGN-EB3 and with mAb114 it fell to 34 percent, said Fauci — compared to a rate of between 60 and 67 percent in the general population when the disease is not treated by a drug.
The rates for Zmapp and remdesivir were 49 percent and 53 percent respectively.
REGN-EB3, mAb114 and Zmapp are monoclonal antibodies that bind to glycoprotein on the Ebola virus and neutralize its ability to infect other cells.
Fauci added that the final analysis of the data, including the patients not yet processed, would occur in late September or early October, after which the complete results would be submitted for publication in peer-reviewed medical literature.
The NIH, Democratic Republic of Congo health authorities and the World Health Organization hailed the “extraordinary team of individuals who have worked under extremely difficult conditions to carry out this study,” as well as the patients and their families.

Jeremy Farrar, director of Britain’s Wellcome Trust research charity, said the development would “undoubtedly save lives,” adding: “Thanks to this trial, we are starting to understand which treatments to offer to patients in this and future outbreaks.”
More than 1,800 people have died in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since Ebola broke out there in August last year.
The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals, then spreads among humans through direct contact with the blood or other secretions of infected people or with surfaces contaminated with their fluids, according to the World Health Organization.
The latest trial demonstrates “you can dramatically diminish the mortality,” said Fauci, “but getting rid of the Ebola virus becomes a (case of) prevention, of how you could prevent this from spreading.”
“The best way to end the outbreak is with a good vaccine, as well as to do good contact tracing, isolation, and then, ultimately, treatment.”
Health authorities are currently investigating several vaccine candidates.

Topics: Ebola

Related

0
World
DR Congo Ebola epidemic widens on eve of first anniversary
0
World
Pastor confirmed with Ebola as disease spreads in DR Congo

Samsung’s new Galaxy Note takes on Huawei in selfie beauty pageant

Updated 08 August 2019

Samsung’s new Galaxy Note takes on Huawei in selfie beauty pageant

  • With emphasis on improved video and photography features, Samsung hopes the Note 10 will appeal to YouTubers and fans of social media
  • The Note 10 will be sold starting at $949.99 while the bigger Note 10 plus will start at $1,099
Updated 08 August 2019
SEOUL/NEW YORK: Samsung unveiled a new version of the Galaxy Note smartphone on Wednesday with fast 5G network connection and improved camera features, hoping the premium model helps it revive slumping profit and widen the gap with struggling rival Huawei.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd’s trouble in the second quarter with a nearly 7% jump in smartphone sales, as the Chinese firm sold fewer phones in the global market after it was put on a US trade blacklist in May.
With emphasis on improved video and photography features, which helped Huawei become the world’s No.2 smartphone vendor, Samsung hopes the Galaxy Note 10 will appeal to YouTubers and fans of social media.
Along with its first foldable phone, the big-screen Note 10, unveiled at an event in New York on Wednesday, is the South Korean tech firm’s most important new product planned in the second half of this year to expand its mobile sales.
With two screen sizes of 6.3 inches and 6.8 inches, the Note 10 boasts enhanced video effects such as augmented reality and stabilization modes, and a front-facing camera centrally located at the top of the display for better selfies. It lacks a headphone jack, a tweak Apple Inc. made to its smartphones three years ago.
The Note 10 will be sold starting at $949.99 while the bigger Note 10 plus will start at $1,099. The Note 10 model with 5G capability will start at $1,299.99.
The phone will go on sale from Aug. 23 and square off against Apple’s latest iPhones, which are widely expected to come out later this year.
Samsung declined to disclose its sales target for the new Note series, but said it expected to achieve higher sales volume than the predecessor Note 9 models.
Analysts expect similar shipments of about 9.6 million units, with price likely to be the most important factor in a weak market. The global smartphone market shrank 3% in the June quarter, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.
“It is hard to expect strong sales for the new Note with just a few upgrades in its camera features,” said Park Sung-soon, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.
Samsung is reeling from sagging profits in its mobile division due to weak sales of flagship models, even as it boosted overall shipments by 6.7% and stayed on top with market share of 22% in the second quarter.
Its first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, is set to go on sale from September, but analysts say headlines about glitches with sample Folds will dampen consumer excitement around the launch.

Latest updates

Two Ebola drugs found to increase survival rates
0
Canada police: 2 teen fugitives took their own lives
0
One million moved into camps, 184 dead in India monsoon floods
0
Saudi Aramco sets share sale stage with $47 billion profit
0
South Korea tightens export controls on Japan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.