Body found in Malaysia could be missing Irish girl

﻿

Anonymous Belfast-based business donated a reward of $11,953 for information leading to the girl's rescue.
Reuters

  • The teenager suffered from learning difficulties
  • Police found the body, which may be the girl, 2km away from the resort where the family stayed
Reuters

SEREMBAN, Malaysia: Malaysian police on Tuesday found a body that seems likely to be an Irish teenager who went missing from a jungle resort in the Southeast Asian country 10 days ago, a trust working with the girl’s family said.
Fifteen-year-old Nora Anne Quoirin, who suffered learning difficulties, was reported missing on Aug. 4 after her family arrived at the Dusun resort in Seremban, 44 miles south of the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.
“The Lucie Blackman Trust can confirm a body has been found in the search,” the British victims’ aid group said in a statement.
“At this time we cannot confirm it is Nora. However it sadly seems likely. Investigations are underway to confirm identity and cause of death.”
Police confirmed the search had turned up a body, with images in a Reuters video showing a man leading police to the site, about 2 km from the resort.
“We have not confirmed whose body it is,” Mohamad Mat Yusop, the police chief of Negeri Sembilan, where the resort is located, told reporters.
The body, with “white skin,” was still intact and a police forensic and pathology team was working on identifying it, he added.
The incident drew worldwide attention and support for the family, from former world chess champion Garry Kasparov among others.
An anonymous Belfast-based business donated a reward of $11,953 for information leading to the girl’s rescue.
Malaysian sharmans and police from Britain, Irish and French were among those drafted in to assist.

Hong Kong airport suspends flight check-ins

Updated 13 August 2019
Reuters

Hong Kong airport suspends flight check-ins

  • Hong Kong International airport is one of the busiest airports worldwide
  • Analysts said the protests are affecting Asian stock markets
Updated 13 August 2019
Reuters

HONG KONG: Flight check-in services have been suspended at Hong Kong’s international airport, the airport authority said on Tuesday, citing disruptions caused by anti-government protests.

Increasingly violent protests have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious political crisis in decades, posing a challenge to the central government in Beijing.

The Airport Authority (AA) halted all flights to and from the airport on Monday, and flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said on Tuesday it had suspended all check-ins.

“Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly at the airport today,” the AA said, adding that check-in service for departing flights has been suspended since 4:30 p.m. local time. In a separate statement, Cathay Pacific said: “There is potential for further flight disruptions at short notice.”

