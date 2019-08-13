Argentina defender ‘Tata’ Brown dead aged 62

Al-Nassr advance to AFC Champions League quarterfinal

JEDDAH: Attacking midfielder Giuliano Victor scored two times to power Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr to a 3-2 victory over Al-Wahda of the UAE in the second leg of their round of 16 match in the AFC Champions League at the Al-Nahyan stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The Riyadh-based Al-Nassr advanced 4-3 on aggregate and will face the winner of the all-Qatari clash between Al-Sadd and Al-Duhail on Tuesday night in the quarterfinal. The other second leg round of 16 match Tuesday pits all-Saudi sides Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli.

Mohamed Burgosh put the host team first on the scoresheet with a goal in the 27th minute.

Forwrad Abdurazak Hamdallah opened the account for Nassr with an equalizing goal in the 41st minute before Victor staked the visitors to a 2-1 lead two minutes after the halftime break. Victor then made it 3-1 for Nassr by scoring again in the 62nd minute before Wahda’s Sebastian Tagliabue narrowed the gap to 3-2 with a strike in the 80th minute.