Argentina defender ‘Tata’ Brown dead aged 62

Jose Luis ‘Tata’ Brown, who won the World Cup with Argentina, in Mexico, in 1986, has died. (AFP)
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s 1986 World Cup-winning defender Jose Luis Brown has died following a long battle with Alzheimer’s, his former club Estudiantes de La Plata said.
“Maximum day of sadness for the Albirroja (La Plata) family, our gladiator Jose Luis Brown has left. But his memory and love of the club will never depart,” the club tweeted.
Known to his friends as Tata, Brown made 36 appearances for Argentina and scored the first goal in their 3-2 World Cup final victory over West Germany in 1986.
“Without Jose Luis Brown, we would never have won the World Cup in 1986. Tou never complained about a thing, Tata” Argentina legend Diego Maradona said on Instagram.
After a playing career that included stints in Spain and France, Brown was coach, along with Sergio Batista, of the national Under-23 squad which won the 2008 Olympics and fielded Lionel Messi, Juan Roan Riquelme and Sergio Agüero.

Al-Nassr advance to AFC Champions League quarterfinal

Al-Nassr advance to AFC Champions League quarterfinal

  • Giuliano Victor scored two times for Al-Nassr to a 3-2 victory over Al-Wahda
JEDDAH: Attacking midfielder Giuliano Victor scored two times to power Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr to a 3-2 victory over Al-Wahda of the UAE in the second leg of their round of 16 match in the AFC Champions League at the Al-Nahyan stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The Riyadh-based Al-Nassr advanced 4-3 on aggregate and will face the winner of the all-Qatari clash between Al-Sadd and Al-Duhail on Tuesday night in the quarterfinal. The other second leg round of 16 match Tuesday pits all-Saudi sides Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli.

Mohamed Burgosh put the host team first on the scoresheet with a goal in the 27th minute. 

Forwrad Abdurazak Hamdallah opened the account for Nassr with an equalizing goal in the 41st minute before Victor staked the visitors to a 2-1 lead two minutes after the halftime break. Victor then made it 3-1 for Nassr by scoring again in the 62nd minute before Wahda’s Sebastian Tagliabue narrowed the gap to 3-2 with a strike in the 80th minute.

