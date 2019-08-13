Houthi militia launches drone toward Saudi Arabia

You are here

﻿

A file photo of a Houthi drone. Iranian-backed Houthi militia launched a drone from Sanaa on Tuesday toward Saudi Arabia. (AP/File Photo)
  • Houthis have stepped up attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia
  • Coalition statement denied reports drone targeted Abha Airport
RIYADH: Houthi militia launched a drone from Sanaa on Tuesday and, according to an Arab coalition statement, it landed on civilians in Amran. 

The Houthi's Al-Masirah TV said the drone had been targeting Abha Airport in southwest Saudi Arabia near the Yemeni border, but a coalition statement said it had not targeted the airport.

The Houthis, who control the Yemeni capital Sanaa and most of its populous areas, have stepped up attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia in recent months.

In response, the Arab coalition fighting in support of the legitimate government against the Houthis has targeted military sites belonging to the group, especially around Sanaa.

More to follow...

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthis Yemen abha airport

Wheelchairs enable disabled pilgrims to perform Hajj

  • Health Affairs Directorate in Makkah has provided some 819 wheelchairs of different types this year alone
  • In Islam, a disabled pilgrim can ask another pilgrim to do the stoning on their behalf
MINA: Hajj is obligatory for all Muslims who are physically and financially capable to perform it. Some worshippers with certain illnesses, injuries and disabilities are exempt, but insist on performing it anyway. One invention, that of the German watchmaker, Stephan Farffler, has made it easy for them to do so.

The Saudi government and private philanthropists have made thousands of wheelchairs available to Hajj pilgrims.

Through its social department, the Health Affairs Directorate in Makkah has provided some 819 wheelchairs of different types this year alone, worth SR229,320 (over $61,000). These included self-powered chairs for those who needed them, as well as assistants.

Security forces assigned special paths at camps to the Jamarat for wheelchair users to ensure their safety while performing their Hajj rites. Boy scout volunteers have also exerted great effort in helping these pilgrims and those found exhausted after long treks.  

Social contribution supervisor, Mahasen Shuaib, told Arab News: “The program includes many gifts and services to the pilgrims, including clothes and hundreds of thousands of drinking water bottles. These were all made available for all pilgrims in need.”

Saleh Abdussalam, a Hajj service company provider, said that private companies were also providing pilgrims in need with wheelchairs for free.

“They use them to go to Jamarat. We also help in grouping them during non-peak hours or when they like to go out. We have some 150 wheelchairs distributed in our camps.”

In Islam, a disabled pilgrim can ask another pilgrim to do the stoning on their behalf. However, some pilgrims are keen to do it by themselves, despite all the difficulties they can go through.

Last year, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announced the launch of an application to help elderly and sick pilgrims, who were estimated at about 250,000, electronically book wheelchairs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2019 hajj Mina Makkah Islam

