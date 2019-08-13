You are here

Villages evacuated as fire burns Greek island nature reserve

The Acropolis and the Parthenon, in Athens, are covered in smoke from a wildfire burning on nearby Evia island. (Reuters)
  • More than 220 firefighters were deployed to tackle the fire that was burning out of control in Evia, along with six water-dropping planes and seven helicopters
  • Last year, more than 100 people died when a fast-moving forest fire broke out in a seaside area northeast of Athens and raged through a nearby settlement of mainly holiday homes
ATHENS, Greece: Hundreds of firefighters battled wildfires in Greece Tuesday, with the largest burning through a thickly forested nature reserve on the island of Evia north of Athens where three villages have been evacuated.
More than 220 firefighters were deployed to tackle the fire that was burning out of control in Evia, along with six water-dropping planes and seven helicopters.
Smoke from the fire blanketed the Greek capital in the morning. The country’s civil protection authority warned people in affected areas, particularly the elderly, young children and those suffering from breathing or heart conditions, to remain indoors and set air conditioning units to recycle indoor air.
Dozens more firefighters, two planes and a helicopter tackled a separate forest fire on the northern island of Thassos. A third wildfire was burning through brush and dried weeds near Thebes, northwest of Athens, while another broke out in southern Greece, burning woodland and agricultural areas. More than 30 firefighters were tackling the fourth blaze.
Forest fires are common in Greece during the hot, dry summer months. Authorities have repeatedly warned the public not to engage in outdoor activities that could cause fires, such as welding work, burning dried weeds or lighting campfires and barbecues. Parks and forest areas are sometimes closed to the public at times of high fire risk.
Last year, more than 100 people died when a fast-moving forest fire broke out in a seaside area northeast of Athens and raged through a nearby settlement of mainly holiday homes.
The fire trapped people in their cars as they attempted to flee, while many other victims drowned as they tried to swim away from beaches overcome by heat and choking smoke.

Hong Kong airport suspends flight check-ins

Updated 13 August 2019
Reuters

Hong Kong airport suspends flight check-ins

  • Hong Kong International airport is one of the busiest airports worldwide
  • Analysts said the protests are affecting Asian stock markets
Updated 13 August 2019
Reuters

HONG KONG: Flight check-in services have been suspended at Hong Kong’s international airport, the airport authority said on Tuesday, citing disruptions caused by anti-government protests.

Increasingly violent protests have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious political crisis in decades, posing a challenge to the central government in Beijing.

The Airport Authority (AA) halted all flights to and from the airport on Monday, and flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said on Tuesday it had suspended all check-ins.

“Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly at the airport today,” the AA said, adding that check-in service for departing flights has been suspended since 4:30 p.m. local time. In a separate statement, Cathay Pacific said: “There is potential for further flight disruptions at short notice.”

