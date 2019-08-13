You are here

FBI seeking to question alleged Al-Qaeda operative in Brazil

The FBI added Mohamed Ahmed Elsayed Ahmed Ibrahim to its Most Wanted list on Monday. (FBI)
Updated 13 August 2019
Reuters

FBI seeking to question alleged Al-Qaeda operative in Brazil

  • The FBI says Mohamed Ahmed Elsayed Ahmed Ibrahim to its Most Wanted list
  • Brazil’s ministries of justice and foreign affairs said the Egyptian had entered Brazil in 2018
Updated 13 August 2019
Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO: The US Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking to question an alleged Egyptian Al-Qaeda operative believed to be living in Brazil, and the South American country has pledged to cooperate with the United States in any way it can.
The FBI added Mohamed Ahmed Elsayed Ahmed Ibrahim to its Most Wanted list on Monday, saying he was being sought “for questioning in connection with his alleged role as an Al-Qaeda operative and facilitator who has allegedly been involved in plotting attacks against the United States and its interests.”
The FBI said he had been “providing material support” since about 2013 for Al-Qaeda, the group behind the Sept. 11 attacks in New York in 2001. It said he was born in Egypt in 1977 and is currently living in Brazil.
In a joint statement on Monday, Brazil’s ministries of justice and foreign affairs said the Egyptian had entered Brazil in 2018 and was a legal resident in the country.
“The Brazilian government is open to cooperating with US authorities on its request, in accordance with our law, and is following the case,” the statement said.
Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is working to forge closer ties with US President Donald Trump, an ideological ally who has proposed a bilateral trade pact between the two largest economies in the Americas.
Security cooperation between the two countries has long been strong, with US and Brazilian officials working closely together on drug and weapons smuggling cases. The United States has long been concerned by suspected militants from organizations such as Hezbollah who live and operate in Brazil.

India monsoon floods kill more than 200

Members of a rescue team wade through a water-logged area during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 8, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 37 min 58 sec ago
AFP

India monsoon floods kill more than 200

  • Last year Kerala was hit by its worst floods in almost a century with around 450 people killed
Updated 37 min 58 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: The death toll from India’s monsoon floods climbed to 202 on Tuesday as heavy rainfall kept pounding coastal regions in the west and south.
Authorities have already moved more than 1.2 million people to relief camps.
The southern tourist hotspot of Kerala, which was hit by its worst floods in almost a century last year leaving 450 dead, was once again bearing the brunt of monsoon downpours.
“The death toll in the state has increased to 88... and there are still at least 40 people missing,” Pramod Kumar, Kerala police spokesman, told AFP.
More than 250,000 people across the state’s worst-affected districts including Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode have been shifted to relief camps.
At least 48 people have also lost their lives in neighboring Karnataka state.
A state government official told AFP that 16 people were still missing in Karnataka but the situation had improved as rains had eased.
“We have rescued around 677,000 people in the last few days and think the water level will start dropping in another 24-48 hours,” the official said.
Local emergency personnel and troops from the army, navy and air force have been deployed for search, rescue and relief operations.
Indian media have also reported 66 deaths in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, with hundreds of thousands rescued from inundated regions.
The monsoon rains are crucial to replenishing water supplies in drought-stricken India, but they kill hundreds of people across the country every year.
 

