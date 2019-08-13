You are here

  • Home
  • Three dead after Eid Al-Adha gun ambush in Philippines
﻿

Three dead after Eid Al-Adha gun ambush in Philippines

Filipino Muslims gather to celebrate Eid Al-Adha at the Luneta Park in Manila on August 11, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 13 August 2019
Ellie Aben

Three dead after Eid Al-Adha gun ambush in Philippines

  • Toddler, two soldiers killed in attack
  • Military condemn 'deceitful, inhumane act'
Updated 13 August 2019
Ellie Aben

MANILA: A toddler and two soldiers were killed in the southern Philippines after gunmen ambushed a village on Eid Al-Adha, the military said Tuesday.

Fighters suspected to belong to the Abu Sayyaf militant group struck on Monday morning in the island province of Sulu as Muslims celebrated Eid. 

An elite army trooper and a government militiaman, identified as PFC Joie Halasan of the 2nd Special Forces Battalion and CAFGU Active Auxiliary (CAA) Aldazier Hassan from the 1st Sulu CAA Company, were reported to have died instantly from multiple wounds.  

Sisters Salma Abdukalim Sahisa, two, and 11-year-old Darna Abdukalim Sahisa were also hit by bullets.

“It was a populated area and the two children were playing on the roadside when the ambush transpired,” said Army Maj. Arvin Encinas, a spokesman for Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom).

The siblings were hospitalized in Jolo, where soldiers were dispatched to donate blood for their operations.

Salma died that afternoon and Darna remains in critical condition.

WestMinCom Commander Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana condemned the gunmen, saying they had perpetrated a “deceitful and inhumane act” that did not represent Islam. 

“We would like to extend our sympathies to the bereaved families. Rest assured all sorts of assistance will be provided,” he said.

Abu Sayyaf is notorious for deadly bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings. It has pledged allegiance to Daesh and been blacklisted by Washington and Manila.

Joint Task Force Sulu Commander Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. said the Eid attack was a “desperate move” and accused the group of trying to sow fear among people.

Earlier this year Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the military to crush Abu Sayyaf and other militant groups on the island of Mindanao after twin bombings during a church service in January killed at least 21 and wounded more than 100. 

The Jan. 27 attacks on Jolo were one of the deadliest in recent years in a region plagued by decades of instability.

Topics: Philippines Eid Al Adha Abu Sayyaf Manila CAA

Related

Special 0
World
Duterte urges Muslims to deepen faith as nation marks festival
Update 0
World
31 dead, 62 rescued after boats capsize in Philippines

India monsoon floods kill more than 200

Members of a rescue team wade through a water-logged area during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 8, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 20 min 22 sec ago
AFP

India monsoon floods kill more than 200

  • Last year Kerala was hit by its worst floods in almost a century with around 450 people killed
Updated 20 min 22 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: The death toll from India’s monsoon floods climbed to 202 on Tuesday as heavy rainfall kept pounding coastal regions in the west and south.
Authorities have already moved more than 1.2 million people to relief camps.
The southern tourist hotspot of Kerala, which was hit by its worst floods in almost a century last year leaving 450 dead, was once again bearing the brunt of monsoon downpours.
“The death toll in the state has increased to 88... and there are still at least 40 people missing,” Pramod Kumar, Kerala police spokesman, told AFP.
More than 250,000 people across the state’s worst-affected districts including Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode have been shifted to relief camps.
At least 48 people have also lost their lives in neighboring Karnataka state.
A state government official told AFP that 16 people were still missing in Karnataka but the situation had improved as rains had eased.
“We have rescued around 677,000 people in the last few days and think the water level will start dropping in another 24-48 hours,” the official said.
Local emergency personnel and troops from the army, navy and air force have been deployed for search, rescue and relief operations.
Indian media have also reported 66 deaths in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, with hundreds of thousands rescued from inundated regions.
The monsoon rains are crucial to replenishing water supplies in drought-stricken India, but they kill hundreds of people across the country every year.
 

Topics: Kerala floods India

Related

0
World
India’s flood-hit Kerala state faces shortages of ‘rat fever’ drug
0
World
Flood death toll in India’s Kerala rises

Latest updates

New airstrikes pound Tripoli as two-day truce ends
0
Explosions at pro-Iran faction’s arms store in Baghdad ‘were deliberate’
0
Violations by Hajj pilgrims dropped 29% compared to 2018, says Prince Khalid Al-Faisal
0
Hajj ministry removes two office managers for failing pilgrims
0
India monsoon floods kill more than 200
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.