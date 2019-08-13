WHO commends Saudi Arabia’s health care efforts during Hajj

Hajj ministry removes two office managers for failing pilgrims

MAKKAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has removed two office managers from their positions after they failed to provide the required services to pilgrims.

The decision was approved by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of Makkah Region.

The office managers were working under the Hujjaj South Asia Establishment. They were referred to a disciplinary board, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Two new directors were appointed to replace them to help “safely return our brothers the pilgrims to their countries.”