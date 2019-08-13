You are here

WHO commends Saudi Arabia’s health care efforts during Hajj

A Saudi Red Crescent Authority medical team attends to a pilgrim who had fallen ill while performing Hajj. (SPA)
Saudi scouts assist infirm pilgrims in getting medical assistance at a hospital in Mina during Hajj. (SPA)
SPA

WHO commends Saudi Arabia's health care efforts during Hajj

  • A team from the WHO visited health centers and hospitals in Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat, and learned about the work done on the ground by the ministry
SPA

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) has commended the successful efforts of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health during the Hajj season.
The organization expressed its sincere thanks and deep appreciation to all health care volunteers for their dedication to providing health services to more than 2.5 million pilgrims.
A team from the WHO visited health centers and hospitals in Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat, and learned about the work done on the ground by the ministry in detection and prevention measures of health emergencies, noting that the field visit proved that the early warning systems in place were functioning well.
The statement explained that the Kingdom was well prepared to prevent and respond to the risks associated with rapidly expanding human populations, such as heat-related disorders and food poisoning.
Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah expressed his pride at the efforts being exerted by the personnel of the Ministry of Health in serving pilgrims in this year’s Hajj season.
WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted: “WHO praises the Ministry of Health for its extensive role in addressing health challenges during the major event.” 

