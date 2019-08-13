You are here

  • Home
  • Kashmiris fear India wants ‘to make us a minority in our land’
﻿

Kashmiris fear India wants ‘to make us a minority in our land’

1 / 2
Dal Lake in Srinagar is one of the main hubs for tourist. (AN photo by Manzoor Ul Hassan)
2 / 2
Dal Lake in Srinagar is one of the main hubs for tourist. (AN photo by Manzoor Ul Hassan)
Updated 13 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Kashmiris fear India wants ‘to make us a minority in our land’

  • Bone of contention is New Delhi’s revocation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir state
Updated 13 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

SRINAGAR: Kashmiris are fearing demographic change following the revocation of Article 370 of the constitution.

Article 370 gave exclusive land rights to the people of Kashmir and blocked outsiders from seeking jobs and settlement in the state. 

However, people in the valley are apprehensive about the intent of New Delhi after the government removed the special status on Aug. 5.

“There can be no doubt that the Indian government is planning demographic change in the valley,” said Altaf Hussain, a Srinagar-based political analyst and journalist.

“Immediately after the removal of the article, thousands of Hindus — who migrated from Pakistan and have been living without voting rights in the Jammu region — were entitled to exercise their franchise.

“Kashmir is a Muslim majority state, which should be maintained by the Indian union. But the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), along with its patron Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), wants to create a Hindu nation. It intends to change the demography of the state through the legislative change,” added Hussain.

He told Arab News that “the BJP has been talking about a Hindu chief minister for the state. I’m sure sooner or later the ruling party will initiate the project of turning Jammu and Kashmir into a Muslim minority state. India has gone back on its promise of giving the people a special status. There must be a larger agenda to this turnaround.”

Professor Sheikh Showkat from the Central University of Kashmir said: “The demography of the state has been changing since 1947. In Jammu City, the Muslim population was 37 percent, now it is 7 percent.”

“Hindu radical groups like the RSS want the same changes. Its chief Mohan Bhagwat has been saying that the only solution to the Kashmir problem is the change in the demography of the state,” Showkat said.

He added that “a few weeks ago, the governor of the state said that Kashmir is an integral part of India and whoever is happy with that can remain there and whoever has problem can migrate. My fear is that there is a larger design of ethnic cleansing in the valley.

“It seems that this government has created an iron curtain around Kashmir. With the restrictions in place, we don’t know what is happening in other parts of the valley.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• People in the valley are worried about the intent of New Delhi after the government removed the special status on Aug. 5.

• A group of civil society activists from Delhi condemned ‘the decision of the government to abrogate Article 370 and put the entire state under deep pain.’

Showkat said the “language used in the Parliament by Home Minister Amit Shah and his colleagues was not appropriate for a statesman. We fear this kind of abrasive behavior.”

Tabrez Alam, a Srinagar-based trader, said: “This government has pursued Muslims since 2014. Look at how the minority community is being harassed in different parts of the country. Lynching has become regular news.

“Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir is an eyesore to the BJP regime. They want to bring in outsiders to this state and make us a minority in our land. We have to be really alert on this.”

On Tuesday, a group of civil society activists from Delhi visited Srinagar and “condemned the decision of the government to abrogate Article 370 and put the entire state under deep pain.”

The activists — Jean Drèze, a famous Indian economist; Kavita Krishnan of the All India Progressive Women’s Association; Maimoona Mollah, vice president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association; Vimal Bhai of the National Alliance of People’s Movement —  said in a statement: “The people of Jammu and Kashmir must be allowed to express their protest and gags on them must be lifted.”

They said: “What we call the Indian government is a BJP government, and this Hindu organization is implementing its agenda in the valley.

Vimal added: “The whole state is a prison under military control. As an Indian citizen I reject the Indian government’s treatment of the people of the valley.”

He told the press that the BJP wants to undermine the Muslim majority state and change its character.

“This has been an old policy of the RSS and we should resist any attempt to alter the character and demography of the state.”

Krishnan said: “It pains us to see the restrictions and blanket ban on the democratic rights of the Kashmiri people.

“The government and its embedded media are spreading false propaganda of normalcy in the state. The truth is completely opposite. Right-thinking Indians should save Kashmir from the majoritarian design of the Narendra Modi regime. We should not allow a new Palestine to come up in South Asia.”

Kashmir-based leader Atlaf Thakur said that “fear-mongering should not be allowed to spread.”

He added that “the only agenda the BJP government is working on is to develop the state economically and promote a new political culture in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Topics: Kashmir Srinagar Article 370

Related

Special 0
World
Kashmir protests continue over Article 370’s revocation
Special 0
World
‘Is this Eid?’ angry Kashmiris ask amid festival lockdown

Slow business and rains dampen Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations

Updated 6 min 44 sec ago
Khurshid Ahmed

Slow business and rains dampen Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations

  • Eid Al-Adha holiday and torrential rains have put a damper on business mood
  • Imports of flags, buntings and other items have declined due to higher duties
Updated 6 min 44 sec ago
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Pakistanis, gearing up to celebrate the nation’s 72 Independence Day on August 14, are finding it difficult to match the zeal and fervor of previous years.

In addition to torrential rains, traders say, the Eid Al-Adha holiday lull has cast a damper on the business mood in Karachi, the country’s commercial hub and the capital of Sindh province.

Pakistan came into existence on Aug. 14, 1947, following the partition of India as the British colonial rulers were preparing to leave the subcontinent. This Independence Day, Pakistan is also observing a “national day of solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Laxman Das, a vendor in Karachi, prepares for the upcoming celebrations. (AN photo)

Each year around this time, a bump in patriotic sentiment translates into brisk sales of national flags, badges, hats, toys and special dresses among other things.

“This year business is down by almost 50 percent,” Abdullah Abdul Habib, a wholesale trader in Karachi’s paper market, told Arab News on Tuesday.

“The rains in the port city of Karachi, which supplies goods to other part of the country, have disrupted business activities. The fact that the Eid Al-Adha holiday has coincided with the Independence Day week affected sentiments adversely.”

Pakistan meets between 75 and 80 percent of seasonal demand through imports from neighboring China. This year the federal government’s measures to restrict imports in order to keep the “balance of payments” situation under control have led to a reduction in the imports of flags and related items.

“The curbs on imports this year were a major constraint. What we are selling is the leftover stock of the previous year,” Habib said.

“Due to duties and taxes, imported goods have become almost 40 percent costlier than last year.”

The traders said that flags and badges cost a minimum of 10 rupees ($0.06) this year, and that prices varied depending on the size of the items. Traditionally, kiosks and temporary stalls mushroom in cities and towns across Pakistan as traders attempt to cash in on Independence Day spending.

Muhammad Shoaib, a trader who usually sets up a kiosk in the old city area of Karachi, says the business slowdown is palpable. “Last year business was very good, but this year it is very slow because of bad weather conditions,” he told Arab News.

A number of businessmen also complained about rising prices, blaming the government and the prime minister, former cricketer Imran Khan, for inflation levels reaching over 10.3 percent in July.

“We are surviving but it is not as good as it was last year. Taxes have been imposed by Imran Khan’s government. The poor people who earn a daily wage are heavily affected,” Sarfarz Ahmed, a hawker, said.

“People are still coming for shopping, and we will celebrate Independence Day as usual.”

His views were echoed by another hawker, Shaam Lal, who was trying to sell green bangles to girls. “Last year business was very good. I need my income to support my family. We enjoyed Independence Day,” he told Arab News.

 Children sift through badges and buntings to buy goods of their choice for Independence Day celebrations. (AN photo)

“But this year we are worried about our children’s well-being.”

Among the hawkers selling patriotic souvenirs in Karachi’s old city area was Laxman Das. A newcomer to the business, he said his “toy horns for children were much in demand.”

Ali Zaib, a vendor, was happy he had succeeded in selling almost his entire stock of Independence Day knickknacks. “Business is very good,” he said. “I have sold almost all the shirts and flags that I had in stock. People are celebrating August 14.”

Yasir Ali, a teacher, said: “I have come with my children as they wanted to buy flags and badges for Independence Day.”

A girl celebrates Pakistani Independence Day in Islamabad. (AN photo)

He said that, for his children, toys painted with the national flag were a major attraction.

Zafar Iqbal, a resident of Lahore, said Pakistanis like him were also buying flags of Kashmir along with Pakistani flags this year. “We are with Kashmir, and support their struggle for freedom,” he said.

Last week India’s parliament approved by a large majority a controversial decision by the federal government to revoke Article 370, a constitutional provision that granted the Muslim-majority region special status.

Indian-administered Kashmir has been on lockdown since, with phone networks and the internet cut off and tens of thousands of troops patrolling the streets.

 

Topics: Pakistan Independence Day 2019

Related

0
Kashmir — a bleeding wound
0
Saudi Arabia
Naya Pakistan and Saudi Vision 2030 work in perfect harmony

Latest updates

Gold soars on Hong Kong unrest, Argentina peso rout
0
Oil drops on demand concerns as US shale set for new record
0
Singapore slashes yearly growth forecast, stoking recession fears
0
Slow business and rains dampen Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations
0
India’s passenger vehicles sales sink for ninth month in July
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.