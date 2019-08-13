What We Are Reading Today: Consent by Donna Freitas

Consent is Donna Freitas’ account of the stalking and unwanted attention she faced as a graduate student in college.

Freitas delivers a forensic examination of the years she spent stalked by her professor, and uses her nightmarish experience to examine the ways in which we stigmatize, debate, and attempt to understand consent today.

She highlights the hurdles and obstacles she had to go through, at first to try and deal with this on her own for a year before speaking up.

The book recognizes the infuriating actions of institutions like universities.

Freitas was a bright-eyed PhD candidate at Georgetown who was inspired and passionate about her future as a professor when her life started to take a dark turn. “It is a very personal story to the author and yet it is a story that, while some pieces are changed and some have come out worse than others, many women in the world have experienced at one point or another,” said a review in goodreads.com.

Women and men “should understand how harassment and stalking feel and know that they do have a voice,” it added.