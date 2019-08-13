You are here

Under-fire yuan at right level, says China central bank official

China’s yuan has weakened by almost 2.4 percent since the latest US threat to extend tariffs on Chinese goods. (AFP)
  • The yuan has weakened by almost 2.4 percent since US President Donald Trump threatened earlier this month to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods from Sept. 1
BEIJING: China’s yuan is at an appropriate level currently and two-way fluctuations in the currency will not necessarily cause disorderly capital flows, a senior official at the People’s Bank of China said.
The yuan has weakened by almost 2.4 percent since US President Donald Trump threatened earlier this month to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods from Sept. 1, though there are signs China is trying to stem the declines.
“The current level of RMB exchange rate is appropriately aligned with fundamentals of China’s economy and market supply and demand,” Zhu Jun, head of the central bank’s international department, said in an interview with Reuters.
She said China was “shocked” by the US Treasury Department’s move last week to label China a currency manipulator, hours after Beijing let the yuan drop through a key support level to its lowest point in more than a decade.

HIGHLIGHTS

• External shocks may drive yuan moves.

• Moves unlikely to spur disorderly fund flows.

• China able to cope with consequences.

But Zhu asserted that China will be able to “navigate all scenarios” arising from Washington’s currency-manipulator label.
In the short run, external shocks will also play a role by influencing the yuan’s movements, she said. “That said, as long as RMB moves in an orderly manner based on market supply and demand, such movements in either direction do not necessarily mean disorderly movement of capital flow,” Zhu said. The yuan is also known as renminbi, or RMB.
The yuan will be supported by China’s solid economic fundamentals, a stable debt ratio, contained financial risks, adequate foreign exchange reserves, and favorable interest rate spreads between China and major advanced economies, she said. “Over the medium and long term, we have full confidence in RMB as a strong currency,” Zhu said.

Topics: China

Rivals complain over Google job search

Google is gearing up for a fresh battle with online recruitment companies. (Shutterstock)
  • Tensions expose a new front in the battle between Google and online publishers as anti-trust regulators heed calls to scrutinize tech giants
BRUSSELS: Google’s fast-growing tool for searching job listings has been a boon for employers and boards starving for candidates, but several rival job-finding services contend anti-competitive behavior has fueled its rise and cost them users and profits.

In a letter to be sent to EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager on Tuesday, 23 job search websites in Europe have called for a temporary order to stop Google playing unfairly while she investigates.
Similar to worldwide leader Indeed and other search services familiar to job seekers, Google’s tool links to postings aggregated from many employers. It lets candidates filter, save and get alerts about openings, though they must go elsewhere to apply.
Google places a large widget for the 2-year-old tool at the top of results for searches such as “call center jobs” in most of the world.
Rivals allege the positioning is illegal because Google is using its dominance to attract users to its specialized search offering without the traditional marketing investments they have to make.
Other job technology firms say Google has restored industry innovation and competition.
The tensions expose a new front in the battle between Google and online publishers reliant on search traffic, just as EU and US antitrust regulators heed calls to scrutinize tech giants including Google. Google so far over the last decade has withstood similar accusations from companies in local business and travel search.
Vestager, who has been examining job search on Google, leaves office on October 31. But a source told Reuters she is preparing an “intensive” handover so that a successor does not drop the issue.
Inaction could spur Tuesday’s signatories, including British site Best Jobs Online and German peers Intermedia and Jobindex, to follow with formal complaints against Google.
Berlin-based StepStone GmbH, which operates 30 job websites globally, and another German search service already have taken that step, another source said.
The Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice, which are examining online competition in the US, declined to comment on whether they were probing Google’s jobs search.
Industry executives universally expect that Google will sell ads in the jobs tool, as is typical for its services, enabling the world’s biggest seller of online ads to claw billions of dollars in revenue from rivals.
Google has long been frustrated by other search engines filling its results, because they add an additional step in users’ quests for quick information and pose a threat to its advertising empire.
Nick Zakrasek, senior product manager for Google search, said that the company welcomed the industry feedback. Google said its offering addressed previous antitrust complaints by allowing rival search services to participate, and included a feature in Europe designed to give rivals equal prominence.
“Any provider — from individual employers to job listing platforms — can utilize this feature in Google search, and many of them have seen a significant increase in the number of job applications they receive,” Zakrasek said in a statement. “By improving the search experience for jobs, we’re able to deliver more traffic to sites across the web and support a healthy job search ecosystem.”
Google includes jobs from websites that follow its guidelines, which require postings to be structured so that its computers can easily interpret them. Many leading players have conformed.
For instance, Massachusetts-based Monster Worldwide Inc. has implored customers through training materials to list salary ranges and job site addresses on postings in the hope that following Google’s guidelines for such items will generate more clicks.
Monster had lost users in recent years because poor website formatting left it with low placement in regular Google results, its Chief Executive Scott Gutz said. The new tool gave Monster a path back to the top.
“There’s been a leveling of the playing field,” Gutz said.
Google’s widget drew 120 million user clicks in June in the US alone, double the figure from August 2017, according to research firm Jumpshot, which receives browsing data from antivirus apps.

FASTFACT

Google’s widget drew 120 million user clicks in June in the US alone, double the number from August 2017.

New Jersey-based iCIMS Inc., which operates job websites for about 4,000 employers, said Google’s tool was the third largest referrer of visitors to client pages, and applicants from it were three times more likely to be hired than those from rival tools.
“What we’re already seeing with Google’s entrance is better matching candidates to jobs,” said Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer for iCIMS.
Competitors such as Zippia,  though, a Californian job search startup specializing in career path data, are frustrated. CEO Henry Shao said Google’s jobs tool “pushes down” Zippia content in search results, making it more difficult to attract users unless it follows Google’s guidelines.
Zippia lacks the resources to pursue formal complaints, but would aid investigators should they ask, Shao said.
Larger detractors include StepStone, a unit of media company and long-time Google critic Axel Springer which eschewed Google’s guidelines on most of its jobs websites. Among concerns is that participants are handing over data that could help Google bypass them entirely.
The 23 firms pressing Vestager echoed that worry, and said that Google including generic links to competing services high on its European jobs widget was not enough to ensure “equal treatment.”
Texas-based Indeed, which has not formatted its website to participate in Google's tool, declined to comment.
Indeed’s traffic from Google has dipped 5 percent since 2016, according to Jumpshot. It compensated by boosting advertising and pushing new paid offerings, affecting earnings growth, former employees said.
Owner Recruit Holdings forecasts that sales from its Indeed-dominated segment will grow 35 percent in the year ending March 31, 2020, compared to 50 percent the year earlier, while adjusted profit margin will be flat.
Eric Liaw, a general partner in workplace tech startups at Silicon Valley’s Institutional Venture Partners, said Google has “to be careful about how much air they suck out of the room given the scrutiny they are under.”

Topics: Google

