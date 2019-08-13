You are here

  • Home
  • India’s passenger vehicles sales sink for ninth month in July
﻿

India’s passenger vehicles sales sink for ninth month in July

In this photograph taken on July 23, 2019 workers assemble a car at a FCA India Automobiles manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, some 200km east of Mumbai. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

India’s passenger vehicles sales sink for ninth month in July

  • India’s S&P BSE auto sector index has fallen 23 percent this year, with the country’s top automaker Maruti Suzuki’s market valuation falling 18.3 percent
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s domestic passenger vehicle sales fell for the ninth straight month in July, an auto industry body said on Tuesday, amid a deepening crisis in the country’s automobile sector that has triggered large-scale job losses.
Sales of passenger vehicles to car dealers fell 30.9 percent to 200,790 in July, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed. Commercial vehicles sales fell 25.7 percent to 56,866 units, SIAM said.
Motorcycle and scooters sales fell 16.8 percent to about 1.51 million units, while passenger car sales fell 36 percent to 122,956 units, the data showed. Domestic passenger vehicle production was down nearly 17 percent in the month.

FASTFACT

23% - India’s S&P BSE auto sector index has fallen 23 percent this year.

“The data shows an urgent need for a revival package from the government. The industry is doing everything possible to increase sales, but it needs government support,” Vishnu Mathur, director general of SIAM, said.
India’s S&P BSE auto sector index has fallen 23 percent this year, with the country’s top automaker Maruti Suzuki’s market valuation falling 18.3 percent.
The fall in car sales comes at a time when demand for consumer goods is falling amid signs of an economic slowdown in India.

Topics: Indian auto

Related

0
Business & Economy
Under-fire yuan at right level, says China central bank official
0
Business & Economy
Rivals complain over Google job search

Under-fire yuan at right level, says China central bank official

China’s yuan has weakened by almost 2.4 percent since the latest US threat to extend tariffs on Chinese goods. (AFP)
Updated 3 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Under-fire yuan at right level, says China central bank official

  • The yuan has weakened by almost 2.4 percent since US President Donald Trump threatened earlier this month to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods from Sept. 1
Updated 3 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s yuan is at an appropriate level currently and two-way fluctuations in the currency will not necessarily cause disorderly capital flows, a senior official at the People’s Bank of China said.
The yuan has weakened by almost 2.4 percent since US President Donald Trump threatened earlier this month to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods from Sept. 1, though there are signs China is trying to stem the declines.
“The current level of RMB exchange rate is appropriately aligned with fundamentals of China’s economy and market supply and demand,” Zhu Jun, head of the central bank’s international department, said in an interview with Reuters.
She said China was “shocked” by the US Treasury Department’s move last week to label China a currency manipulator, hours after Beijing let the yuan drop through a key support level to its lowest point in more than a decade.

HIGHLIGHTS

• External shocks may drive yuan moves.

• Moves unlikely to spur disorderly fund flows.

• China able to cope with consequences.

But Zhu asserted that China will be able to “navigate all scenarios” arising from Washington’s currency-manipulator label.
In the short run, external shocks will also play a role by influencing the yuan’s movements, she said. “That said, as long as RMB moves in an orderly manner based on market supply and demand, such movements in either direction do not necessarily mean disorderly movement of capital flow,” Zhu said. The yuan is also known as renminbi, or RMB.
The yuan will be supported by China’s solid economic fundamentals, a stable debt ratio, contained financial risks, adequate foreign exchange reserves, and favorable interest rate spreads between China and major advanced economies, she said. “Over the medium and long term, we have full confidence in RMB as a strong currency,” Zhu said.

Topics: China

Related

0
Business & Economy
Rivals complain over Google job search
0
Business & Economy
South Korea tightens export controls on Japan

Latest updates

India’s passenger vehicles sales sink for ninth month in July
0
Under-fire yuan at right level, says China central bank official
0
What We Are Reading Today: Consent by Donna Freitas
0
Rivals complain over Google job search
0
‘They want to make us a minority in our land’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.