Oil drops on demand concerns as US shale set for new record

Saudi Arabia is cutting crude exports to drain global oil inventories as surging US shale output and a weakening Chinese yuan cast a shadow over global crude prices. (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices dropped on Tuesday after see-sawing throughout the session as lingering concerns over global demand and rising US output offset expectations for major producers to further curtail supply. Brent crude futures were down 45 cents, or 0.7 percent, from the previous settlement at $58.12 a barrel in London afternoon trade. The international benchmark
has lost more than 20 percent since hitting its 2019 high in April. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $54.34 per barrel, down 59 cents, or about 1 percent.
A deepening trade war between the US and China, the world’s two largest economies and energy consumers, has weighed heavily on oil prices in recent months.
China’s central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for the ninth straight day to a fresh 11-year low on Tuesday. A weaker yuan raises the cost of dollar-denominated oil imports into China, the world’s biggest crude oil importer.
Booming US shale oil output also continues to chip away at efforts to limit the global supply overhang, weighing on prices.
US oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by 85,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September to a record 8.77 million bpd, the Energy Information Administration forecast in a report.

HIGHLIGHTS

• US-China trade wars weigh on demand.

• US shale set to rise to new high in September.

• Weaker yuan raises cost of oil imports to China.

The startup of a major pipeline between the Permian shale basin and the Gulf Coast means that more crude can be exported, adding to global supplies.
“The big test now is whether the shale producers can keep growing production at these lower price levels,” said Callum Macpherson, head of commodities at Investec.
“This could be the start of a readjustment process from the artificially high prices OPEC is implicitly trying to maintain down to something more in line with the marginal shale production costs,” Macpherson said.
Saudi Arabia said last week it planned to keep its crude exports below 7 million bpd in August and September to help drain global oil inventories.
OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have agreed to cut 1.2 million bpd of production since Jan. 1.

Topics: US Shale

Singapore slashes yearly growth forecast, stoking recession fears

Singapore’s shrinking annual growth forecast has fueled concerns over the state of the global economy. (Shutterstock)
Updated 5 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Singapore slashes yearly growth forecast, stoking recession fears

  • Global economic risks including protectionism, Brexit and China-US tariff dispute taking a toll, warns trade ministry
Updated 5 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: Singapore slashed its full-year economic growth forecast on Tuesday as global conditions were seen worsening and data confirmed the slowest growth rate in a decade amid mounting fears of recession in the city-state.

The government cut its forecast range for gross domestic product in Singapore — often seen as a bellwether for global growth because international trade dwarfs its domestic economy — to zero to 1 percent from its previous
1.5 percent-2.5 percent projection.
Singapore’s downgrade adds to concerns globally about the effect of increasing protectionism on exports and production. The deterioration in the global outlook has pushed central banks to cut interest rates and consider unconventional stimulus to shield their economies.
“GDP growth in many of Singapore’s key final demand markets in the second half of 2019 is expected to slow from, or remain similar to, that recorded in the first half,” the trade ministry said.
The ministry flagged a host of growing economic risks, including Hong Kong’s political situation, the Japan-Korea trade dispute, the Sino-US tariff war, slowing growth in China and Brexit.
Final second-quarter GDP data on Tuesday showed a 3.3 percent on-quarter contraction on a seasonally-adjusted annualized basis. That was slightly smaller than the 3.4 percent decline seen in the government’s advance estimate but deeper than a
2.9 percent fall predicted in a Reuters poll and a sharp contrast to the robust 3.8 percent first quarter expansion, which was driven by brisk construction activity.
Tuesday’s data also confirmed annual GDP expanded 0.1 percent in April-June from a year earlier, its slowest rate in a decade, and lower than poll expectations of 0.2 percent and the first quarter’s 1.1 percent.
Singapore’s benchmark stock index fell 1.2 percent to a two-month low in early trade, underperforming other bourses in the region.
A central bank official said after the data that it was not considering an off-cycle policy meeting. The next of its scheduled semi-annual meetings is in October, when it is widely expected to ease policy.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Singapore sees 2019 growth at zero to 1 percent.

• Economists fear recession may be around the corner.

• Central bank says it is not considering an off-cycle policy move.

Singapore has been hit hard by the Sino-US trade war, which has disrupted world supply chains in a blow to business investment and corporate profits.
Also on Tuesday, Singapore cut its full-year forecast for non-oil domestic exports to a 9 percent contraction from an 8 percent fall previously. That comes after a 26.9 percent drop in electronics exports in the second quarter year-on-year.
“With trade tensions between the US-China unlikely to abate soon, we expect exports and trade-related services to push the economy into technical recession in Q3,” said Sian Fenner, lead Asia economist at Oxford Economics.
New Zealand, India and Thailand all cut interest rates last week, signalling major concerns about the outlook for economic growth. Last month, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since 2008.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in an annual speech last week that the government stood ready to stimulate the economy.
“It feels like the storm is coming if you look at the whole macroeconomic fundamentals softening,” said Selena Ling,
head of treasury and strategy at OCBC Bank.
“All the downside risks are piling up on one side,” Ling added, pointing to the myriad of global risks flagged in the trade ministry statement.
A faltering economy is expected to crimp growth at Singapore’s three local listed banks, which have so far benefited from improved margins, steady interest rates and loan growth.

Topics: Singapore

