Gold soars on Hong Kong unrest, Argentina peso rout

Reuters

Reuters

BENGALURU: Gold hit a more than six-year high on Tuesday as unrest in Hong Kong and a rout in the Argentine peso drove investors already spooked by the US-China trade war into havens such as bullion at the expense of riskier assets such as stocks.
Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,525.99 per ounce hit a high of $1,534.31 — its highest level since April 2013.
US gold futures was up by 1.3 percent to $1,537 an ounce.
“Bond yields and equities are down which are the main reason for gold to be higher. There is a bit of safe-haven (interest),” ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said. “People are nervous about Hong Kong again.”

 

Share markets slid for a third day on Tuesday as investors were spooked by fears of a drawn-out global trade war, the Hong Kong protests and a crash in the peso.
In Hong Kong, pro-democracy protesters on Monday shut down the city’s airport, the world’s busiest air cargo hub.
Elsewhere, Argentina’s peso collapsed on Monday, losing roughly 15 percent of its value against dollar after crumbling to an all-time low.
Fears of a possible return to interventionist policies of the previous government have gripped the Argentine market since market-friendly President Mauricio Macri lost a primary election by a bigger-than-expected margin.
The yen rose to a seven-month high against the dollar in the previous session, while US 30-year bond yields extended Monday’s losses to slip to their lowest since July 2016.

Decoder

Gold bullion, along with the Japanese yen and US Treasuries, are seen as a relatively safe investment in times of political and financial uncertainty.

LONDON: Oil prices dropped on Tuesday after see-sawing throughout the session as lingering concerns over global demand and rising US output offset expectations for major producers to further curtail supply. Brent crude futures were down 45 cents, or 0.7 percent, from the previous settlement at $58.12 a barrel in London afternoon trade. The international benchmark
has lost more than 20 percent since hitting its 2019 high in April. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $54.34 per barrel, down 59 cents, or about 1 percent.
A deepening trade war between the US and China, the world’s two largest economies and energy consumers, has weighed heavily on oil prices in recent months.
China’s central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for the ninth straight day to a fresh 11-year low on Tuesday. A weaker yuan raises the cost of dollar-denominated oil imports into China, the world’s biggest crude oil importer.
Booming US shale oil output also continues to chip away at efforts to limit the global supply overhang, weighing on prices.
US oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by 85,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September to a record 8.77 million bpd, the Energy Information Administration forecast in a report.

HIGHLIGHTS

• US-China trade wars weigh on demand.

• US shale set to rise to new high in September.

• Weaker yuan raises cost of oil imports to China.

The startup of a major pipeline between the Permian shale basin and the Gulf Coast means that more crude can be exported, adding to global supplies.
“The big test now is whether the shale producers can keep growing production at these lower price levels,” said Callum Macpherson, head of commodities at Investec.
“This could be the start of a readjustment process from the artificially high prices OPEC is implicitly trying to maintain down to something more in line with the marginal shale production costs,” Macpherson said.
Saudi Arabia said last week it planned to keep its crude exports below 7 million bpd in August and September to help drain global oil inventories.
OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have agreed to cut 1.2 million bpd of production since Jan. 1.

