﻿

Dr. Mustafa bin Jameel Baljoon. (Supplied)
Arab News

Dr. Mustafa bin Jameel Baljoon has been the assistant undersecretary for development affairs in Makkah since March 2018, and is a representative of the Ministry of National Guard.
On Monday, the ministry signed the Green Hajj strategic agreement with the Saudi Environmental Society (SENS) to raise environmental awareness among pilgrims and service providers.
Baljoon said the agreement will “make the national guard camps at the holy sites a perfect environment through sorting, recycling, rationalizing water, energy and food consumption, raising the level of hygiene and sterilization to reduce the rate of diseases among pilgrims, improving public health and reduce the waste generated by the collection, transportation of trash.”
Prior to becoming the assistant undersecretary for development affairs in Makkah, Baljoon was the director general of Makkah’s Health Affairs General Directorate.
He holds a doctorate degree with honors from the Nobel Medical Research Center in Sweden and a Swedish fellowship certificate in periodontal surgery and dental implants.
He has also published numerous articles and scientific research internationally, including “The Effect of Miswak Extract on Plaque pH (2007),” “Tobacco Smoking and Periodontal Health in a Saudi Arabian Population (2005),” and “Pattern of patients and diseases during mass transit: The day of Arafat experience (2015).”

Violations by Hajj pilgrims dropped 29% compared to 2018, says Prince Khalid Al-Faisal

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal said all Saudis were proud of the efforts they made to help pilgrims during their stay in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Violations by Hajj pilgrims dropped 29% compared to 2018, says Prince Khalid Al-Faisal

  • Prince Khalid told the media that health services were provided for more than 500,000 pilgrims
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supervising the services offered to pilgrims during this year’s Hajj, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Prince Khalid said all Saudis were proud of the efforts made to help pilgrims during their stay in the Kingdom.
He thanked local and international media representatives for their coverage of the pilgrimage, telling a press conference in Mina that the number of Hajj pilgrims this year reached 2,489,406.
Of these, 1,855,027 were from outside the Kingdom and 634,379 were from inside Saudi Arabia.
He said that the number of people violating Hajj permit and entry regulations was 298,379, a 29 percent drop from last year’s figure.
The Makkah governor said that more than 350,000 people had worked to provide pilgrims with support and services.  He also said that 35,000 volunteers, in addition to 120,000 security personnel, 30,000 health practitioners and 200,000 workers from other sectors, had contributed to the success of the Hajj season.
Prince Khalid told the media that health services were provided for more than 500,000 pilgrims. As many as 173 hospitals, health centers, and mobile clinics with a capacity of 5,000 beds were available. Health professionals carried out 336 open heart operations and cardiac catheterizations, as well as 2,700 other procedures.

