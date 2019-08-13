Dr. Mustafa bin Jameel Baljoon has been the assistant undersecretary for development affairs in Makkah since March 2018, and is a representative of the Ministry of National Guard.
On Monday, the ministry signed the Green Hajj strategic agreement with the Saudi Environmental Society (SENS) to raise environmental awareness among pilgrims and service providers.
Baljoon said the agreement will “make the national guard camps at the holy sites a perfect environment through sorting, recycling, rationalizing water, energy and food consumption, raising the level of hygiene and sterilization to reduce the rate of diseases among pilgrims, improving public health and reduce the waste generated by the collection, transportation of trash.”
Prior to becoming the assistant undersecretary for development affairs in Makkah, Baljoon was the director general of Makkah’s Health Affairs General Directorate.
He holds a doctorate degree with honors from the Nobel Medical Research Center in Sweden and a Swedish fellowship certificate in periodontal surgery and dental implants.
He has also published numerous articles and scientific research internationally, including “The Effect of Miswak Extract on Plaque pH (2007),” “Tobacco Smoking and Periodontal Health in a Saudi Arabian Population (2005),” and “Pattern of patients and diseases during mass transit: The day of Arafat experience (2015).”
Dr. Mustafa bin Jameel Baljoon, assistant undersecretary for development affairs in Makkah
Dr. Mustafa bin Jameel Baljoon, assistant undersecretary for development affairs in Makkah
Dr. Mustafa bin Jameel Baljoon has been the assistant undersecretary for development affairs in Makkah since March 2018, and is a representative of the Ministry of National Guard.