Japan braces for powerful storm at peak holiday period

Japanese Meteorological Agency said the storm, Krosa, may peak at a maximum of 144km per hour. (AFP)
AFP

  • Japan Airlines cancelled 62 domestic flights connected to the southern parts of the country
  • Local Meteorological Agency warned that the storm may cause heavy rain and landfalls
AFP

TOKYO: Japan was bracing Wednesday for a severe tropical storm expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds during the peak holiday period, with dozens of flights and bullet train services canceled.
The storm, named Krosa, is expected to churn slowly over western parts of the country, potentially affecting millions of people returning to major cities from their hometowns after the traditional “Obon” summer holidays.
Japan Airlines scrapped 62 domestic flights to and from airports in southern Japan for Wednesday.
“All the flights from and to Miyazaki and Tanegashima airports have been canceled and partially for Amami airport,” a spokesman told AFP.
All Nippon Airways meanwhile canceled 34 flights for Miyazaki airport. Both airlines said they would decide later how many flights they will cancel for Thursday, when the storm is forecast to make landfall.
Meanwhile, West Japan Railway announced the cancelation of Thursday’s shinkansen bullet train service between Osaka and southwestern Japan.
Krosa, which is packing maximum gusts of 144 kilometers per hour, was expected to hit the southwestern Shikoku island on Thursday before moving across western Japan, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said.
The agency warned of the risk of landslides and flooding due to heavy rain.

Topics: Japan bad weather Storm Osaka Kroso

Mexico City suspends six police in rape investigation

The Secretary of the Public Security of Mexico City Jesus Orta Martinez -with his hair sprayed by a demonstrator- is hounded by the press during a protest called by civil organizations against the police, after four police officers had been accused of raping a minor las t weekend in their patrol car in the Azcapotzalco neighborhood, in front of the Ministry of Public Security in Mexico City on August 12, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 13 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Mexico City suspends six police in rape investigation

  • The rapes are the latest incidents to trigger outrage over the high rate of violence against women and girls in Mexico
Updated 13 min 52 sec ago
AFP

MEXICO CITY: Mexico City’s mayor said on Tuesday that six police officers were suspended as part of an investigation into the rape of two teenage girls, after demonstrations by hundreds of women demanding justice.
Around 250 people had taken to the streets on Monday, dousing the capital’s security minister in pink glitter and smashing the glass doors of the local prosecutor’s office.
The protests were in response to two recent cases: that of a 17-year-old girl who says four policemen raped her in their patrol car as she left a party on the capital’s north side, and that of a 16-year-old girl who says a policeman raped her at the national photography archive museum, in the city center.
“Six police have been suspended from their duties while the investigation continues,” said Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, the first woman elected to the job, in a video posted to Twitter. “There will be no impunity nor any fabrication of guilt.
The rapes are the latest incidents to trigger outrage over the high rate of violence against women and girls in Mexico.
One policeman was already arrested Thursday in the case that occurred at the museum.
In addition to covering the capital’s security minister, Jesus Orta, with glitter as he appealed for calm, the protesters, who were mostly women, spray-painted a group of policemen and displayed a pig’s head outside the local prosecutor’s office.
Masked demonstrators later hurled rocks at the building, shattering the glass entrance.
Machismo plays a prominent role in Mexican culture, and levels of violence against women and girls are high in the country.
Nine women are murdered in Mexico every day, according to the United Nations.

Topics: MEXICO CITY

