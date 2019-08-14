You are here

Police in Sweden arrest suspect in Denmark tax office blast

A police officers stands guard at the Danish Tax Authority at Oesterbro in Copenhagen, Denmark, on August 7, 2019, after a powerful explosion late on August 6 near Nordhavn Station damaged the building of the national tax agency. (AFP/Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson)
A view of the damage caused by an explosion to the entrance of the Danish Tax Authority in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
AP

Police in Sweden arrest suspect in Denmark tax office blast

  • Swedish police have arrested a 22-year-old man
  • An international arrest warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Police in Denmark say a 22-year-old Swedish man has been arrested and an international arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old man, also from Sweden, in connection with an early morning explosion that damaged the headquarters of the Danish Tax Agency, slightly injuring a bystander.
Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov says the arrest was made Tuesday by Swedish police, adding a car believed to have been used in the connection with the blast was seized.
Police did not immediately link the Aug. 6 tax agency blast to another one, four days later, at a nearby police station, though they said industrial explosives were used in both. No one was injured in the police station explosion.

Topics: Denmark crime

Alleged Christchurch gunman sends letter from prison cell

AP

Alleged Christchurch gunman sends letter from prison cell

  • The letter was published on 4chan
  • Tarrant said that a “great conflict” is looming
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand officials have admitted they made a big mistake by allowing the man accused of killing 51 people at two Christchurch mosques to send a hand-written letter from his prison cell.
The six-page letter from Brenton Tarrant was posted this week on the website 4chan, which has become notorious as a place for white supremacists to post their views. And it comes at a sensitive time, with other alleged killers from El Paso to Norway citing Tarrant as an inspiration.
The letter appears to be written in pencil on a small notepad and is addressed to “Alan” in Russia. Much of it appears to be relatively innocuous, discussing a one-month trip Tarrant says he took to Russia in 2015. But the letter also warns a “great conflict” is coming.

Topics: Christchruch christchurch mosque attack christchurch terrorist attack

