Pakistan vows to respond to any Indian aggression in Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan warned India Wednesday that Pakistan was prepared to respond to any aggression in the disputed region of Kashmir, vowing the time had come to teach Delhi a lesson.
“The Pakistani army has solid information that they are planning to do something in Pakistani Kashmir, and they are ready and will give a solid response,” Khan said during a televised speech in Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
“We have decided that if India commits any type of violation we will fight till the end.”
