Cathay Pacific says has fired two pilots over Hong Kong protests

﻿

Two Cathay Pacific piloits have been fired for their involvement in the Hong Kong protests. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • China’s aviation regulator last week demanded Cathay suspend personnel who engaged in illegal protests in the city
  • The airline later moved to suspend a pilot who was among more than 40 people charged
Reuters

HONG KONG/BEIJING: Cathay Pacific Airways has terminated the employment of two pilots, the company said on Wednesday, after it suspended them in the past week over their involvement in protests in Hong Kong.
“In response to media enquiries, Cathay Pacific confirms that two pilots have been terminated in accordance with the terms and conditions of their employment contracts,” the Hong Kong-based airline said in an emailed statement.
“One is currently involved in legal proceedings. The other misused company information on Flight CX216/12 August. Cathay Pacific wishes to make it clear that we express no view whatsoever on the subject matter of any ongoing proceedings,” it said.
China’s aviation regulator last week demanded Cathay suspend personnel who engaged in illegal protests in the city.
The airline later moved to suspend a pilot who was among more than 40 people charged with rioting for allegedly taking part in violent clashes with police near Beijing’s main representative office in Hong Kong.
It suspended a second pilot on Tuesday.

Pakistan vows to respond to any Indian aggression in Kashmir

Updated 14 August 2019
AFP

Pakistan vows to respond to any Indian aggression in Kashmir

  • The PM said their military has information that India is planning to do something in Pakistani Kashmir
Updated 14 August 2019
AFP

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan warned India Wednesday that Pakistan was prepared to respond to any aggression in the disputed region of Kashmir, vowing the time had come to teach Delhi a lesson.
“The Pakistani army has solid information that they are planning to do something in Pakistani Kashmir, and they are ready and will give a solid response,” Khan said during a televised speech in Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
“We have decided that if India commits any type of violation we will fight till the end.”

