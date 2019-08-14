You are here

  • Home
  • US rapper A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
﻿

US rapper A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault

Swedish Judge Per Lennerbrant comments on the verdict during a news conference, after U.S. rapper ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, received a conditional sentence at Stockholm District Court, Sweden August 14, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

US rapper A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault

  • Prosecutors played video footage that showed the rapper throwing a young man to the ground
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

STOCKHOLM: A Swedish court that found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm says he and his two bodyguards “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him as he lay on the ground.”
During the trial, prosecutors played video footage that showed the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, throwing a young man to the ground.
Per Lennerbrant, the presiding judge, told a news conference that “the evidence in the case has been complex.”
The victim, 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari, was struck in the back of the head with a bottle but “it could not be established by whom,” he said, adding that “this has affected the assessment of the seriousness of the crime.”
The three avoided prison sentences. They were given conditional sentences and also ordered to a pay a total of 12,500 kronor ($1,307) in compensation.

Topics: US Rapper A$AP Sweden

Cathay Pacific says has fired two pilots over Hong Kong protests

Updated 18 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

Cathay Pacific says has fired two pilots over Hong Kong protests

  • China’s aviation regulator last week demanded Cathay suspend personnel who engaged in illegal protests in the city
  • The airline later moved to suspend a pilot who was among more than 40 people charged
Updated 18 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG/BEIJING: Cathay Pacific Airways has terminated the employment of two pilots, the company said on Wednesday, after it suspended them in the past week over their involvement in protests in Hong Kong.
“In response to media enquiries, Cathay Pacific confirms that two pilots have been terminated in accordance with the terms and conditions of their employment contracts,” the Hong Kong-based airline said in an emailed statement.
“One is currently involved in legal proceedings. The other misused company information on Flight CX216/12 August. Cathay Pacific wishes to make it clear that we express no view whatsoever on the subject matter of any ongoing proceedings,” it said.
China’s aviation regulator last week demanded Cathay suspend personnel who engaged in illegal protests in the city.
The airline later moved to suspend a pilot who was among more than 40 people charged with rioting for allegedly taking part in violent clashes with police near Beijing’s main representative office in Hong Kong.
It suspended a second pilot on Tuesday.

Topics: Cathay Pacific hong kong protests Hong Kong

Related

0
World
Flights resuming at Hong Kong airport after protest chaos
0
Business & Economy
Gold soars on Hong Kong unrest, Argentina peso rout

Latest updates

Merkel: European ministers to discuss Strait of Hormuz naval mission
0
Leave our graffiti on the walls, say Sudan protesters
0
’Collaborators’ are undermining Britain’s Brexit bet, PM says
0
US rapper A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
0
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood a tame Tarantino ode to the past
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.