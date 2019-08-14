You are here

  • Home
  • Soccer star Sala exposed to harmful carbon monoxide in plane
﻿

Soccer star Sala exposed to harmful carbon monoxide in plane

Emiliano Sala in action for French club side Nantes. (Reuters)
Updated 47 sec ago
AP

Soccer star Sala exposed to harmful carbon monoxide in plane

  • A single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson crashed in the Channel on Jan. 21
  • The Air Accident Investigations Branch said toxicology tests found a high saturation level of COHb (the combination product of carbon monoxide and hemoglobin) in Sala’s blood
Updated 47 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala and his pilot were exposed to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide before their small plane crashed in the English Channel, killing them both, British accident investigators said Wednesday.
A single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson crashed in the Channel on Jan. 21. Sala, who had played for French club Nantes, was traveling to join his new team, Cardiff City, in Wales.
His body was recovered from the wreckage two weeks later. Ibbotson’s body has not been found.
The Air Accident Investigations Branch said toxicology tests found “a high saturation level of COHb (the combination product of carbon monoxide and hemoglobin)” in Sala’s blood.

It said the level was 58%, above the 50% “generally considered to be potentially fatal” in a healthy individual. Carbon monoxide above that level can cause seizures, loss of consciousness and heart attacks, investigators said in an interim report.
The report did not say what role, if any, carbon monoxide exposure played in the crash. However, they said it was likely the pilot would have been affected “to some extent.”
“In this type of aircraft, the cockpit is not separated from the cabin and it is considered likely that the pilot would also have been affected to some extent by exposure” to carbon monoxide, the investigators said.
Daniel Machover, a lawyer for Sala’s family, said the finding “raises many questions.”
“The family and the public need to know how the carbon monoxide was able to enter the cabin,” he said. “Future air safety rests on knowing as much as possible on this issue.”

Topics: Emiliano Sala Nantes Cardiff City

Related

0
Sport
Emiliano Sala's family left to grieve after body formally identified
0
Sport
Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over Emiliano Sala death

No fears for Stephanie Frappart as French referee prepares to make history in UEFA Super Cup

Updated 24 min 43 sec ago

No fears for Stephanie Frappart as French referee prepares to make history in UEFA Super Cup

Updated 24 min 43 sec ago
ISTANBUL: France’s Stephanie Frappart has no concerns about the scrutiny she will face in Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea when she becomes the first woman to referee a major men’s match in European competition.
“I don’t think so. We have to prove physically, technically and tactically that we are the same as the men. I’m not afraid about that. Nothing changes for me,” Frappart said on the eve of the match in Istanbul between the reigning European champions and the winners of last season’s Europa League.
Frappart, 35, has already been a trailblazer for female referees. Earlier this year she became the first woman to take charge of a match in Ligue 1 in her home country. She has since been promoted to the French top flight’s pool of referees on a permanent basis.
“Of course my life has changed because I am more popular now all over the world,” she said, insisting that refereeing a men’s match is the same for her. “I think there is not a lot of difference, because football is the same.”
Along with her assistants, compatriot Manuela Nicolosi and Ireland’s Michelle O’Neill, Frappart also took charge of the women’s World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands last month. Nicolosi and O’Neill will assist her again in Istanbul.
Roberto Rosetti, UEFA’s head of refereeing, said he came up with the idea of appointing Frappart for such a high-profile men’s fixture after watching her at the women’s World Cup.
“I hope she will inspire thousands of younger women referees all over the world,” he said, a sentiment shared by the Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard.
“It’s great news, I’m very pleased to be a part of this moment in history which is very much due,” said Lampard.
“I think we were very slow everywhere on this and now we are trying to make strides. There is still a long way to go but in terms of tomorrow (Wednesday) it is a huge moment.”
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp added: “I am happy that we can be part of a historic moment. It’s a very smart decision to have a woman referee a very, very important game.”

Latest updates

Soccer star Sala exposed to harmful carbon monoxide in plane
0
No fears for Stephanie Frappart as French referee prepares to make history in UEFA Super Cup
0
Merkel: European ministers to discuss Strait of Hormuz naval mission
0
Leave our graffiti on the walls, say Sudan protesters
0
’Collaborators’ are undermining Britain’s Brexit bet, PM says
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.