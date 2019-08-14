You are here

Iran arrests British-Iranian academic Kameel Ahmady

Kameel Ahmady, a renowned anthropologist, was arrested by police in Tehran on Sunday on unspecified allegations. (Photo/Kameel Ahmady Facebook account)
Arab News

Iran arrests British-Iranian academic Kameel Ahmady

  • A one-month temporary detention order has been issued against Ahmady
  • Ahmady has researched female genital mutilation and child marriage in Iran, among other subjects
Arab News

LONDON: Iran has arrested a British-Iranian dual national, further threatening tensions between the UK and Tehran following the seizure of a British tanker last month.
Kameel Ahmady, a social anthropologist, was arrested on Sunday from his home in western Iran without any reason, his wife told BBC Persian.
Shafaq Rahmani claimed security agents came to their house and confiscated documents, including his ID card.
She said he had not been officially charged, but officials at Evin prison say he faces several charges related to his activities.
“They have not provided any information about the reason for the arrest or the charges against Kameel,” Rahmani wrote on Instagram.
According to a website affiliated with his name, Ahmady has researched female genital mutilation (FGM), child marriages and other issues related to gender, children and minorities in Iran, the Middle East and Africa.
Ahmady, who was born in Iranian Kurdistan but moved to Britain in his 20s, took global campaigners by surprise in 2015 when he published a study suggesting tens of thousands of Iranian women have undergone FGM.
The report called on the Iranian government to introduce laws on FGM, develop a national plan to end the practice and incorporate the issue into education and health programs.
“Iran doesn’t have a brilliant record when it comes to women’s rights and is very worried about destabilizing border areas,” Ahmady told the Reuters. “It doesn’t want a headache with these communities where its motives are generally not trusted.”
A spokesman for the Kurdistan Human Rights Network, who reported his arrest, said Ahmady has lived in Iran for many years, the BBC reported.
Rahmani also said Iranian authorities told her that a local judicial official, based at Evin Prison, had given Ahmady a temporary one-month detention court order.
Located in northern Tehran, Evin prison is notorious for keeping political prisoners, dissidents and dual Iranian nationals accused of plotting against the government since 1972, even before the Iranian revolution started.
They are held in a purpose-built wing nicknamed “Evin University” due to the number of intellectuals imprisoned there. The prison has been accused of committing “serious human rights abuses” against its political dissidents and critics of the government, according to the US government.
Iran does not recognize dual nationality.
Another British-Iranian national, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in Iran in April 2016 at Tehran airport as she headed back to Britain with her daughter after a family visit. She was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s clerical establishment, a charge she denies.
In May, the UK Foreign Office advised British-Iranian dual nationals not to travel to Iran out of fear they face an “intolerable risk of mistreatment” and arbitrary detention.
It came after British Council worker Aras Amiri was jailed for 10 years for spying, while visiting her grandmother.
The recent arrest comes amid heightened tension between Britain and Iran over the seizure of oil tankers.
The British territory of Gibraltar is holding an Iranian oil tanker seized by Royal Marines in the Mediterranean.
In retaliation Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps troops seized the British-flagged Stena Impero tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19.

Topics: Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe political detainees

Car bombs shake Somali military base, deaths reported

Updated 8 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Car bombs shake Somali military base, deaths reported

  • One military officer said the bombs exploded outside the base
Updated 8 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

MOGADISHU: A government military base in south Somalia was struck by car bombs and gunfire on Wednesday, residents and military officers said, with the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab group claiming responsibility and saying dozens of soldiers died.
One military officer said the bombs exploded outside the base after troops behind sandbags fired at them during the mid-morning attack in Awdheegle, an agricultural district along the Shabelle River, 70 km (43 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu.
“There are casualties from Al-Shabab and government forces but we have no exact figure. Al Shabab cut off some of the private telecommunications,” added Captain Hussein Ali, a military officer in another town in the same region.
Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had killed 50 soldiers and two of its fighters had died.
“Two mujahideen driving two car bombs, one after the other, entered the Somali base in Awdheegle district today. We killed 50 government soldiers and burnt their vehicles,” said Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al-Shabab’s military operation spokesman.
The jihadist group and government officials tend to give sharply differing casualty figures for attacks.

“HUGE BLASTS“
Another military officer, who declined to be named, confirmed the attack but could also not give details on the casualties.
Last week, Somali government forces had captured most parts of Awdheegle district.
“We heard two huge blasts and gunfire from the direction of the Somali military base. I saw several soldiers running away from the base to escape but we cannot know how many were killed,” elder Aden Abdullahi told Reuters.
Al Shabab is fighting the weak, UN-backed Somali government and its international allies in a quest to impose a strict interpretation of Islamic law.
It was forced out of the capital Mogadishu in 2011 and has since lost most of its other strongholds. But it remains a threat, with fighters frequently carrying out bombings in Somalia and neighboring Kenya, whose troops form part of an African Union-mandated peacekeeping force.
Somalia has been riven by civil war since 1992, when clan-based warlords overthrew a dictator, then turned on each other.
Shopkeeper and mother-of-four Halima Farah told Reuters from Awdheegle that government troops were in control of the town after the attack. “We have now come out of the houses,” Farah told Reuters by phone. “Today was the worst day for this town.
“We believe both the militants and government suffered great losses of lives today but we cannot see their casualties. Stray bullets killed people in their houses,” she added, saying a relative of hers died after being hit in the head.

Topics: Somalia Military car bomb

