Steinhoff’s overseas business restructures debt after scandal

Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez says the company remains committed to improving performance. (Reuters)
Updated 14 August 2019
Reuters

  • A CVA is a UK legal process that allows a company with debt problems to reach a voluntary agreement with creditors over the payment of its debts while continuing to trade
JOHANNESBURG: Scandal-hit Steinhoff said it had refinanced some €9 billion ($10 billion) of debt in its overseas operations which include brands such as Poundland in the UK and France’s Conforama, after pushing the deadline date back repeatedly.

“Implementation of the restructuring is a major milestone on our recovery journey, bringing with it the stability that will allow us to turn the page and concentrate fully on maximising value from our operating companies,” Group Chief Executive Louis du Preez said in a statement.

“The company remains committed to improving the performance of its operational businesses across the group, reducing its debt, resolving the legal claims against it and delivering value for its stakeholders.”

Du Preez on Tuesday delivered a stark assessment of Steinhoff’s options at the South African company's first public investor presentation since a $7 billion accounting fraud scandal broke, saying its only hope for survival is to sell off assets to become a retail-focused holding company.

Shares in Steinhoff jumped 4.84 percent to 1.30 rand in early trading.

Established more than 50 years ago, the firm expanded from a small South African outfit to a furniture and household goods retailer straddling four continents before it shocked investors by flagging holes in its accounts in 2017.

Its Steinhoff Europe AG (SEAG) and Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH (SFHG) operations had entered into a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) with its creditors last year.

SEAG’s €5.6 billion of debt, plus around €2.8 billion from SFHG and a further €400,000 from another business has been reissued with maturities from Dec. 2021 and no cash interest payments.

The company is now up to date with its financial reporting and expects to publish an unaudited quarterly update for the three months ended June 30 2019 on August 29, it said on Wednesday.

Topics: Steinhoff Louis du Preez United Kingdom

Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X aircraft

Updated 40 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X aircraft

  • Boeing still grapples with fallout from the 737 MAX crisis and engine issues with the 777X
  • schedule delay could jeopardize competition with European arch-rival Airbus
Updated 40 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO/SINGAPORE: Boeing has pushed back the entry into service of an ultra-long-range version of its forthcoming 777X widebody, the US planemaker said on Wednesday, as it grapples with fallout from the 737 MAX crisis and engine issues with the 777X.
The fresh delay comes as the grounding of Boeing’s money-spinning 737 MAX single-aisle entered a sixth month in August, and as the world’s largest planemaker faces engine-related delays on the 777X widebody that have pushed the first flight of the 777-9 into 2020.
The delay in the slower-selling, longer-range 777-8 will hamper Boeing’s ability to provide a plane in line with the schedule for Qantas Airways’ plan for 21-hour non-stop Sydney-London flights.
The Australian airline had hoped for first deliveries of the planes in 2022 and the launch of the world’s longest commercial flight in 2023.
“We reviewed our development program schedule and the needs of our current 777X customers and decided to adjust the schedule,” Boeing spokesman Paul Bergman said by email, adding that the manufacturer remained committed to the 777-8.
“The adjustment reduces risk in our development program, ensuring a more seamless transition to the 777-8. We continue to engage with our current and potential customers on how we can meet their fleet needs. This includes our valued customer Qantas.”
The Air Current website first reported the delays, saying the 350-seat 777-8 model revised for ultra-long-range flights had originally been scheduled to enter service in 2022 after the arrival of the 777-9 in 2020.
The decision effectively means Boeing engineers have frozen development work on the ultra-long-range version of the 777X. The schedule delay could jeopardize competition with European arch-rival Airbus for a slice of the ultra-long-haul travel market.
Airbus, which is offering an ultra-long-range version of its A350-1000, and Boeing have already submitted their “best and final” offers to Qantas for planes capable of the 17,000-kilometer Sydney-London route, a Qantas spokesman said.
“We still expect to make a decision by the end of this calendar year,” he said.
Boeing’s proposal included a “compelling option” to help deal with the 777-8 delay because it was keen to the stay in the race, according to a source with knowledge of the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.
An Airbus spokesman said details of its discussions with Qantas remained confidential but the A350 was a “perfect solution” to meet the airline’s needs.
To date, Emirates and Qatar Airways are Boeing’s only customers for the 777-8, having ordered 35 and 10 respectively. The Seattle Times in June reported Emirates was renegotiating its 777X orders.
Emirates and Qatar Airways did not respond immediately to requests for comment about the 777-8 delays.

Topics: aviation Boeing 777x aircraft Qatar Airways Emirates Qantas

Related

0
Business & Economy
Boeing opens factory to make wings for new 777X jetliner
0
Business & Economy
Boeing in advanced talks to make 777X near Seattle

