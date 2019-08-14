You are here

Deliveroo’s food parcels hit European roadblocks

An inability to turn a profit has seen food app Deliveroo abandon certain European markets, including Germany, to focus elsehwere. (AFP)
Updated 14 August 2019
AFP

  • Restaurant home-delivery app finds life on the continent difficult to swallow
AFP

LONDON: Striking French couriers. Spanish court setbacks. The white flag of surrender raised over Germany.

British food delivery company Deliveroo — its boxy lime-blue bags a welcome sight for legions of office workers across London — is hitting sudden bumps along other European roads.

The rough times come as a growing group of startups jostle for the pocketbooks of hungry city dwellers craving special burgers and bento boxes.

Deliveroo has helped revolutionise meals on wheels in much the same way as Uber — which has a rival food catering app — has upended the taxi market.

It is now encountering identical questions over whether its employment schemes meet labor laws across around 200 cities where it has set up shop.

Its tens of thousands of delivery workers — most of them young men on bikes and scooters — are officially self-employed and deprived of a minimum wage or paid leave.

They must also provide their own means of transportation and smartphones that keep them connected to both clients and dispatchers.

This arrangement prompted Deliveroo’s French bikers to call for clients to boycott the brand last week.

Discontent in Deliveroo’s second-biggest market after the UK boiled over only days after a Madrid court ruled that it had wrongly signed up more than 500 riders as self-employed contractors.

Deliveroo has appealed the ruling but faces several more similar cases in Spain later this year.

These cost-cutting contracts are being tested at a turbulent time for a new service that is booming in popularity but unable to turn a profit.

Deliveroo announced Monday that it was pulling out of Germany after four years and refocusing on other parts of Europe and further afield in Asia.

The decision was especially painful because it clears the path for a local rival called Lieferando to dominate Germany on its own.

Lieferando is owned by the Dutch company Takeaway — itself in the process of merging with the UK-based upstart Just Eat.

“Consolidation has come to the hyper-crowded food delivery space,” Euromonitor International research group analyst Maxine Vogt said.

“There are at least two dozen companies in the restaurant ordering and delivery business. And that doesn’t even include grocery delivery!”

Scale and size are essential for these rivals to forgo immediate profits as they pile money into expansion that could eventually force the laggards to drop out.

Deliveroo remains an investor darling that has made it into one of the world’s few “unicorns” — privately-owned tech companies valued at more than a billion dollars by the market.

It has even piqued the interest of Amazon.

The Seattle-based online shopping behemoth was the biggest investor in a round of fundraising in May that brought in $575 million.

The various investments and mergers show that “scale is the only way to survive,” Vogt said.

But they also come with their own sets of pitfalls: The UK’s competition regulator launched a “phase one” review of the Amazon deal last month that could lead to a formal investigation.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had “reasonable grounds for suspecting” that the agreement could “result in Amazon and Deliveroo ceasing to be distinct.”

The CMA said Deliveroo and Amazon must remain two separate businesses with their own “sales or brand identity” throughout the review — a process without a clear deadline, but massive repercussions for the entire sector.

Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X aircraft

Updated 55 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X aircraft

  • Boeing still grapples with fallout from the 737 MAX crisis and engine issues with the 777X
  • schedule delay could jeopardize competition with European arch-rival Airbus
Updated 55 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO/SINGAPORE: Boeing has pushed back the entry into service of an ultra-long-range version of its forthcoming 777X widebody, the US planemaker said on Wednesday, as it grapples with fallout from the 737 MAX crisis and engine issues with the 777X.
The fresh delay comes as the grounding of Boeing’s money-spinning 737 MAX single-aisle entered a sixth month in August, and as the world’s largest planemaker faces engine-related delays on the 777X widebody that have pushed the first flight of the 777-9 into 2020.
The delay in the slower-selling, longer-range 777-8 will hamper Boeing’s ability to provide a plane in line with the schedule for Qantas Airways’ plan for 21-hour non-stop Sydney-London flights.
The Australian airline had hoped for first deliveries of the planes in 2022 and the launch of the world’s longest commercial flight in 2023.
“We reviewed our development program schedule and the needs of our current 777X customers and decided to adjust the schedule,” Boeing spokesman Paul Bergman said by email, adding that the manufacturer remained committed to the 777-8.
“The adjustment reduces risk in our development program, ensuring a more seamless transition to the 777-8. We continue to engage with our current and potential customers on how we can meet their fleet needs. This includes our valued customer Qantas.”
The Air Current website first reported the delays, saying the 350-seat 777-8 model revised for ultra-long-range flights had originally been scheduled to enter service in 2022 after the arrival of the 777-9 in 2020.
The decision effectively means Boeing engineers have frozen development work on the ultra-long-range version of the 777X. The schedule delay could jeopardize competition with European arch-rival Airbus for a slice of the ultra-long-haul travel market.
Airbus, which is offering an ultra-long-range version of its A350-1000, and Boeing have already submitted their “best and final” offers to Qantas for planes capable of the 17,000-kilometer Sydney-London route, a Qantas spokesman said.
“We still expect to make a decision by the end of this calendar year,” he said.
Boeing’s proposal included a “compelling option” to help deal with the 777-8 delay because it was keen to the stay in the race, according to a source with knowledge of the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.
An Airbus spokesman said details of its discussions with Qantas remained confidential but the A350 was a “perfect solution” to meet the airline’s needs.
To date, Emirates and Qatar Airways are Boeing’s only customers for the 777-8, having ordered 35 and 10 respectively. The Seattle Times in June reported Emirates was renegotiating its 777X orders.
Emirates and Qatar Airways did not respond immediately to requests for comment about the 777-8 delays.

