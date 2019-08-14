You are here

Nepal mulls minimum Everest criteria after deadly season

Light illuminates Mount Everest, center, during sunset in Solukhumbu district, also known as the Everest region. (Reuters)
  • Report recommended minimum standards for climbers, expedition organizers as well as guides and government liaison officers involved in Nepal’s lucrative mountaineering industry
  • Nine of the 11 deaths were on the Nepal side of Everest, and at least four of the deaths this season were blamed on overcrowding
KATMANDU: Climbers wanting to take on Mount Everest will first have to tackle another Nepal mountain of at least 6,500 meters (21,325 feet) under new proposals by a committee seeking to improve safety on the world’s highest peak.
The requirement is being proposed after a deadly traffic-clogged season saw 11 climbers die on Everest, which some experts blamed on inexperience.
“These recommendations have been made to ensure the quality and safety of Nepal’s mountaineering tourism,” Ghanshyam Upadhayay, tourism ministry official and head of the committee told AFP.
The committee also proposed a fee of at least $35,000 for Everest and $20,000 for other mountains over 8,000 meters, amid criticism that cost-cutting by expedition organizers was jeopardizing climbers’ safety.
The 59-page report recommended minimum standards for climbers, expedition organizers as well as guides and government liaison officers involved in Nepal’s lucrative mountaineering industry.
“We will take this forward by amending the laws and regulations... we will make our mountains safe, managed and dignified,” Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattari told reporters.
For years, Katmandu has issued Everest permits to anyone willing to pay $11,000, regardless of whether they were rookie climbers or skilled mountaineers.
This year record 885 people climbed Everest, 644 of them from the south and 241 from the northern flank in Tibet.
Nine of the 11 deaths were on the Nepal side, and at least four of the deaths this season were blamed on overcrowding.
A traffic jam forced teams to wait for hours in freezing temperatures to reach Everest’s 8,848-meter (29,029 feet) summit and then descend, increasing the risk of frostbite, altitude sickness and exhaustion from depleted oxygen levels.
But experts say the bigger killer was inexperience among a new wave of ill-prepared mountaineer tourists.
“This is a good opportunity to improve the sector. If we want things to change the suggestions have to be implemented,” said Santa Bir Lama, president of Nepal Mountaineering Association, who was also part of the committee.
Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 14 highest peaks, and foreign climbers that flock to its mountains are a major source of revenue for the country.

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg takes climate campaign to the high seas on Plymouth-New York boat trip

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg takes climate campaign to the high seas on Plymouth-New York boat trip

  • 16-year-old activist, who shot to global fame last year after she started missing school every Friday to demonstrate outside the Swedish parliament, is bound for New York
  • The vessel has been equipped with solar panels and underwater electricity turbines to ensure that it leaves no carbon footprint
PLYMOUTH, UK: With the wind in her hair and TV cameras pointing at her, Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg began a trans-Atlantic crossing in a racing yacht on Wednesday to further her campaign for stronger action against climate change.
The 16-year-old activist, who shot to global fame last year after she started missing school every Friday to demonstrate outside the Swedish parliament, is bound for New York, where she will take part in a United Nations climate summit.
Standing on a pontoon in a marina in Plymouth, southwest England, Thunberg gave a news conference in front of a throng of TV crews and photographers just before setting sail under a typically English grey sky on the 60-foot yacht Malizia II.

The vessel has been equipped with solar panels and underwater electricity turbines to ensure that it leaves no carbon footprint. Conditions on board are Spartan, with no shower or toilet, and meals will consist of freeze-dried food.
Thunberg, who was wearing a black waterproof jacket emblazoned with the slogan “Unite Behind the Science,” was asked how she expected other people to travel across continents, given that not everyone could muster a racing yacht and crew.
“I am not telling anyone what to do or what not to do,” she responded. “I am one of the very, very few people in the world who actually can do this and I think I should take that chance.”
She said that her voice was not heard at all when she first started campaigning on climate change issues, and it was only after she started her school strikes and other teenagers began to emulate her that she made an impact. This had convinced her of the value of creative forms of campaigning.

Having previously said it would be a waste of time for her to meet President Donald Trump, who has pulled the United States out of the Paris accord on limiting the effects of climate change, Thunberg was pressed on why she would not want to seize any chance to convince him or other skeptics.
“I’m not that special. I can’t convince everyone. Instead of speaking to me and to the school-striking children and teenagers they should be talking to actual scientists and experts in this area,” she said.
“There are climate delayers who want to do everything to shift the focus from the climate crisis to something else, or want to make people question the science. I’m not worried about that. I’m just going to do as I want to do and what I think will have most impact.”
Thunberg is taking a year off school to travel around the Americas. She said she did not yet know how she would come home at the end of her travels.

 

