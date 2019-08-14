Network International revenues rise as it picks up new Saudi contracts

You are here

Network International reported earnings of $298 million last year, boosted by better-than-expected performance in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock)
  • Last year it processed some $40 billion in payments for more than 65,000 merchants
LONDON: Network International, the UAE-based payments provider, reported strong Middle East revenues helped by a better than expected performance in Saudi Arabia.
The company, which listed its shares on the London Stock Exchange in April, said overall revenues grew 12.4 percent to $152.35 million in the six months ending June 30 compared to the year earlier period.
“The group sees opportunities for acceleration through deeper geographic penetration into key markets, particularly in Saudi Arabia where it has already acquired a commercial license and offices,” said CEO Simon Haslam.
Network International said that customer momentum “remained strong,” with several customers including Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic renewing contracts, and the signing of new customers in the Kingdom.
Middle East revenues, which contributed almost three quarters of total revenues, increased 9.3 percent year-on-year to $111.5 million as it benefited from the structural shift from cash to digital payments across the region.
The payment processor reported earnings of $298 million last year according to its website, up from $262 million a year earlier.
Last year it processed some $40 billion in payments for more than 65,000 merchants.

Prosecutors add fraud charges to former Barclays executives accused in Qatar case

Updated 14 August 2019
Arab News

Prosecutors add fraud charges to former Barclays executives accused in Qatar case

  • the UK’s Serious Fraud Office has included charges of actual fraud to the existing counts of conspiracy to defraud against the men
Updated 14 August 2019
Arab News

LONDON:  Three former top Barclays executives due to stand trial over the bank’s deals with Qatari investors during the financial crisis are to face additional fraud charges.

Bloomberg reported that the UK’s Serious Fraud Office has included charges of actual fraud to the existing counts of conspiracy to defraud against the men, according to a copy of the indictment released Thursday.

Roger Jenkins, the former Middle East chief, faces four charges. Tom Kalaris, who led the bank’s wealth division, and Richard Boath, the former head of Europe, will face two charges. 

The men, who will go on trial in October, all deny the charges.

The charges stem from the 2008 financial crisis when Barclays was looking for cash injections to avoid being nationalized.

The bank turned to Qatar for £4 billion of investments, but the  Serious Fraud Office alleges that Barclays did not properly disclose to the market £322 million worth of side deals with Qatari investors.

These included Qatar’s then prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr Al-Thani.

The man face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

