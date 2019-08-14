You are here

  • Home
  • S. Korean anti-piracy unit heads to Gulf of Aden
﻿

S. Korean anti-piracy unit heads to Gulf of Aden

1 / 2
Iranian guards patrolling around the impounded British-flagged tanker Stena Impero as it is anchored off the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas. (AFP)
2 / 2
The supertanker Grace 1 after being seized off the coast of Gibraltar. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Jeff Sung

S. Korean anti-piracy unit heads to Gulf of Aden

  • The Trump administration is maintaining its push for allies to join the coalition to protect commercial shipping in the waterway, through which 20 percent of the global oil supply flows
Updated 6 sec ago
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: A South Korean anti-piracy naval contingent has been dispatched to the Gulf of Aden on a rotational mission, following speculation that the 300-strong force could join a US-led coalition patrolling the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Iran.
A ceremony took place on Tuesday for the 30th rotation of the Cheonghae Unit at the port city of Busan.
The contingent on board the 4,400-ton destroyer Kang Gam Chan is scheduled to conduct operations to protect vessels off the Somali coast for six months from September.
“As of now, the Kang Gam Chan will sail to the Gulf of Aden to carry out its routine mission,” said Defense Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo. “We’re reviewing various options of protecting our vessels.”
Capt. Lee Sang-keun, head of the 30th rotational batch, said: “We’re fully ready to conduct missions wherever our people need help.”
A senior officer of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said on condition of anonymity: “The unit is heading for the Gulf of Aden first, then it could be dispatched to the Strait of Hormuz at the order of command.”
But the officer said no formal decision has been made for the unit to join the US-led campaign.
According to officials in Seoul, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper raised the issue of South Korea potentially joining the campaign during a one-on-one meeting with his counterpart Jeong Kyeong-doo on Aug. 9.
Jeong reportedly expressed support for the US-led initiative to safeguard freedom of navigation, while asking for Washington’s help to resolve a trade feud with Japan.
The Trump administration is maintaining its push for allies to join the coalition to protect commercial shipping in the waterway, through which 20 percent of the global oil supply flows. The route is vital for South Korea, as about 70 percent of oil imports come via the waterway.
Currently, only the UK and Israel have joined the campaign. Iran has warned that such an international naval presence in the Strait of Hormuz will increase the “risk of combustion” in the region.
A day after Esper visited Seoul, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Sayyed Abbas Moussawi urged South Korea to remain neutral, citing economic ties between the two nations. “(South) Korea’s possible joining of the coalition is not a good signal for us, and it will make things complicated,” Moussawi was quoted by the Yonhap news agency as saying.
Rep. Kim Jong-dae of the Justice Party expressed concern that Seoul’s possible partaking in the mission would compromise the country’s economic ties with one of the largest oil exporters.
“Iran is one of the largest trade partners with South Korea. Are you sending troops to the waters of Iran to protect shipping of oil from Iran? It’s absurd,” the lawmaker said in a news conference at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Dispatch follows speculation that it could join US-led coalition patrolling Strait of Hormuz. • The Trump administration is maintaining its push for allies to join the coalition to protect commercial shipping in the waterway.

“Once sending forces to the region, we should bear the burden of economic damage. I don’t think we’re prepared for that risk now,” added Kim, a member of the National Assembly’s Defense Committee.
“I was told by a military source that the Kang Gam Chan was fitted with underwater search systems to detect torpedoes and mines ... The unit is also known to have recently been involved in training exercises to thwart drone attacks. These are clear steps to prepare for the Hormuz dispatch.”
As for whether the destroyer has been armed with new defense equipment, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Choi said: “That is something that can be done depending on the needs at the site. There hasn’t been any big change (in weapons systems).”
Some civic groups said the dispatch of the Cheonghae Unit must be approved by Parliament. “The Cheonghae Unit has been sent to the Gulf of Aden for the sake of international peacekeeping, but the Strait of Hormuz is a spot where military tensions between the US and Iran are escalating,” said Park Jin-seok, a member of Lawyers for Democratic Society. “Sending troops to the volatile region is against the law.”

Topics: South Korea

Related

0
Business & Economy
South Korea tightens export controls on Japan
0
World
South Korea says fired warning shots at Russian military jet

India arrests top Kashmir politician as crisis deepens

Updated 31 min 51 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

India arrests top Kashmir politician as crisis deepens

  • Police making arrests to avoid civilian casualties, says official
Updated 31 min 51 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

SRINAGAR: Police on Wednesday arrested a politician from Indian-administered Kashmir, as a crisis in the region deepened.

Shah Faesal, who is president of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, was detained at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport before he was able to board his flight to Turkey.

He is one of hundreds of political and civil society leaders who have been detained since India imposed a communications blackout and security lockdown in Kashmir.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan following their independence from Britain in 1947, but both claim it in full. 

Earlier this month India brought its portion under direct rule, stripping the Muslim-majority region of its special status and sparking a backlash. Article 370 gave exclusive land rights to the people of Kashmir and blocked outsiders from seeking jobs and settlement in the state.

“It’s an indiscriminate clampdown and paramilitary personnel are randomly picking up youths,” said Naeem Dar. He lives in Pulwama and has two relatives who were taken into preventive custody last week. 

“There is a strong sense of fear that anyone can be picked up.”

A police official told a news conference that people were being arrested to stop civilian casualties. 

“In this kind of law and order situation different kinds of detentions have taken place so that the established miscreants don’t vitiate the atmosphere,” said Munir Khan, who is additional director general of police in Jammu and Kashmir. 

“Preventive detentions are taking place and we are arresting people under the Public Safety Act. But we are releasing some, mostly those who were participating in protests for the first time, after they sign a surety bond. These arrests are taking place to avoid civilian casualties.”

Rohit Kansal, principal secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir government, defended Faesal’s detention, saying it was “on the grounds of law and order.” He did not say when political detainees would be released.

India has detained three former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — as well as activists and separatist leaders in the last 10 days. They have been taken to different parts of India.

It’s an indiscriminate clampdown and paramilitary personnel are randomly picking up youths.

Naeem Dar, Resident of Pulwama

Some who have not been detained are refusing to give interviews. 

Arab News tried to talk to a prominent human rights activist in Srinagar, but he declined because of the “unprecedented situation prevailing in the valley.”

Local journalists are also scared to publish any “unpalatable story” and newspapers have cut down on the number of pages.

“The media is under great pressure in the valley,” Altaf Hussain told Arab News. The political analyst and former journalist said the media was not free to report what it wanted. 

“It’s not only people who are living under a heavy clampdown, with their movement highly restricted and being completely cut off from any means of communication.” 

Syed Abdul Rouf, who lives in downtown Srinagar, was angry at the way Kashmiris were being treated.

“If the government thinks that, if by putting security forces at every nook and corner of the valley, they can scare us they are living in a fool’s paradise. People will react strongly the moment that the restrictions are lifted.”

Fayaz Ahmad, a trader, said everyone was scared.

“Not only have our leaders been arrested, many ordinary people have also been detained,” he told Arab News. 

“I ask why? Don’t we have democratic rights to express our anguish at the way the Indian government has trampled on our identity?”

Tens of thousands of troop reinforcements have been deployed to Srinagar and other towns and villages, according to news agency AFP. 

But the lockdown has not deterred people from taking to the streets.

Media reports say that thousands have been demonstrating, with security forces firing tear gas and pellet-firing shotguns to break up the protests.

There has been an armed rebellion against Indian rule since 1989, claiming tens of thousands of lives, mostly civilians.

Topics: India Kashmir Srinagar pulwama

Related

0
World
Kashmir curfew to be eased after Thursday: governor
Special 0
World
‘Is this Eid?’ angry Kashmiris ask amid festival lockdown

Latest updates

Marathon of Color keeps Saudi Arabia’s Taif Season on its feet
0
S. Korean anti-piracy unit heads to Gulf of Aden
0
Standard Chartered goes on hiring spree
0
Network International revenues rise as it picks up new Saudi contracts
0
Turkish drones start operating in northern Syria, says ministry
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.