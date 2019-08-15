Humanitarian activist Winnie Byanyima named to head UNAIDS

You are here

Updated 15 August 2019
LONDON: Winifred “Winnie” Byanyima, a former Ugandan politician and the current head of the humanitarian group Oxfam International, was appointed the new executive director of the UN AIDS agency on Wednesday.
The previous UNAIDS chief, Michel Sidibe, left the post early in May after allegations that he improperly handled sexual assault claims against one of his deputies.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced Byanyima’s appointment by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, saying she “brings a wealth of experience and commitment in harnessing the power of government, multilateral agencies, the private sector and civil society to end the HIV and AIDS crisis for communities around the world.”
In an email to Oxfam staff, Byanyima said she had “very personal” reasons for accepting the UNAIDS job, noting that she lost her brother Bernard to AIDS “as well as many comrades, friends and relatives” and that she is “guardian to children who are HIV/AIDS orphans.”
Ending AIDS, she wrote, “is an extremely important social justice issue, particularly so in Africa where the epidemic is most experienced.”
In a statement issued by UNAIDS after her appointment was announced, Byanyima said: “The end of AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is a goal that is within the world’s reach, but I do not underestimate the scale of the challenge ahead.”
Byanyima, who was a Ugandan legislator for 11 years and has worked on women’s and development issues for international organizations, has engineering degrees from the Cranfield Institute of Technology and the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom. Her husband, Kizza Besigye, is an opposition politician and four-time presidential candidate in Uganda.
Last year, the UNAIDS agency was rocked by claims of sexual assault and harassment. An independent report concluded there was a “toxic” atmosphere at the agency that was reportedly rife with bullying and professional misconduct.
The allegations of sexual assault and managerial mismanagement prompted Sweden to announce it would suspend its funding to the agency. A senior director accused of sexual assault left early and Sidibe announced that he was stepping down before his term ended.
Confidential documents obtained by the Associated Press earlier this year showed the agency was continuing to grapple with previously unreported allegations of financial and sexual misconduct involving a whistleblower who went public last March with claims that one of the organization’s top officials assaulted her in a Bangkok hotel elevator.
The turmoil has been a damaging distraction for an agency at the center of multibillion-dollar, taxpayer-funded UN efforts to end the global AIDS epidemic by 2030. The virus affects more than 37 million people worldwide and kills more than 900,000 people every year.
“I believe (Byanyima’s) personal experience with HIV will serve her well as she now takes on the responsibility of serving not just as the organizational head of UNAIDS, but the political head,” said Dr. Jose M. Zuniga, president and CEO of the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care, a UNAIDS technical partner.
He said Byanyima’s appointment should allow UNAIDS to reset the agency’s future priorities.
“She has an opportunity to close the sad chapter in UNAIDS history and open a new one,” Zuniga said. “She will need to prioritize the gathering and review of evidence, to make determinations from her rich experience as a leader, what to do to right the ship and ensure it’s heading in the right direction.”
He said that the agency has made significant advances in rolling out HIV testing and treatment under its previous directors, but that progress has been uneven across different patient groups.
 

Topics: Oxfam International UNAIDS

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The trial of the man accused of killing 51 people at two New Zealand mosques could be delayed by several weeks to avoid clashing with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
The trial had been scheduled to begin on May 3 in the city of Christchurch, where the Muslim worshippers were killed five months ago during Friday prayers. But prosecutors said during a hearing Thursday they were working with court officials to see if they could fulfil the wishes of survivors and victims’ families by delaying the trial until after Ramadan ends in late May, Radio New Zealand reported.
Also during the hearing, lawyers for accused gunman Brenton Tarrant asked if the venue for the trial could be changed to Auckland, where Tarrant is being held at a maximum security prison, RNZ reported. Judge Cameron Mander plans to hear arguments for the venue change during the next hearing on Oct. 3.
Mander had earlier issued a written note saying that Tarrant could skip Thursday’s hearing because his lawyers didn’t require him to be there and he hadn’t sought to attend in person or by video. The 28-year-old Australian white supremacist has been charged with terrorism, murder and attempted murder.
On Wednesday, prison officials admitted making a mistake by allowing Tarrant to send a six-page letter from his jail cell to a supporter. The letter was then posted on the 4chan website, which has become notorious as a place for white supremacists to post their views.
Corrections Department Chief Executive Christine Stevenson apologized for the distress the letter may have caused to victims of the March 15 attacks and said Tarrant had been stopped from sending or receiving any more letters until the department had processes in place to ensure the safety of the public.
Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis told RNZ that Tarrant had sent seven letters since he’d been in jail and had written two more letters that prison staff had withheld. Davis said Tarrant sent two of the letters to his mother but didn’t know who had received the other five letters.
The online posting of the letter came at a sensitive time, with other alleged killers from El Paso, Texas, to Norway citing Tarrant as an inspiration.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has vowed never to utter Tarrant’s name in order to deny him the publicity she says he craves, making Tarrant’s letter even more of an embarrassment for the government.
“I think every New Zealander would have an expectation that this individual should not be able to share his hateful message from behind bars,” she told media on the island nation of Tuvalu, where she is traveling to attend a meeting of Pacific leaders.
Tarrant’s lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday on why they wanted to change the trial venue.
University of Otago law professor Andrew Geddis, who is not involved in the case, said there were precedents in New Zealand for changing venue when it could be successfully argued that a jury pool in a town where an alleged crime took place was so tainted it couldn’t be relied upon to deliver a fair verdict.
But Geddis said that, although he didn’t know the specific arguments for changing venue in the Tarrant case, he would be surprised if the application was successful. He said the Christchurch shootings were notorious enough that everybody in New Zealand knew about them, and a change in venue would also seriously inconvenience the dozens of survivors and family members who continue to live in Christchurch.

Topics: Christchurch christchurch mosque attack christchurch terrorist attack

