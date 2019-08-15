Japan’s new emperor echoes father, expresses deep remorse over war

You are here

Naruhito inherited the throne in May, after his father was abdicated. (File/AFP)
  • Naruhito is the first monarch who was born after war
  • He is the grandson of the emperor in whose name Japan fought during WWII
TOKYO: Japan’s new emperor, Naruhito, expressed deep remorse over the country’s wartime past and prayed for global peace on Thursday, echoing his father’s words in remarks at an annual ceremony marking Tokyo’s surrender in World War Two.
Naruhito, 59, became Japan’s first monarch born after the war when he inherited the throne in May. His father, Akihito, stepped down in the first abdication by a Japanese emperor in two centuries.
“Looking back on the long period of post-war peace, reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never be repeated,” he said.
“Together with all of our people, I pay my heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives in the war ... and pray for world peace and the further development of our country,” Naruhito said, echoing his father’s message a year ago.
Naruhito is a grandson of Emperor Hirohito, in whose name Japanese troops fought World War Two.

India’s Modi warns of ‘unchecked population explosion’

  • India is the world’s second-most populous country behind China with 1.4 billion
  • Its population is set to surpass its East Asian neighbor by 2024, according to the United Nations
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Thursday of the risks of an “unchecked population explosion” in the nation of 1.3 billion people, the first time he has raised the issue, and called for family planning measures.
India is the world’s second-most populous country behind China with 1.4 billion, and its population is set to surpass its East Asian neighbor by 2024, according to the United Nations.
“It is time to accept the challenges up front... population explosion. It will bring a lot of challenges for the future generations of this country,” Modi said in an Independence Day speech in the capital New Delhi.
“We have to think if we can do justice to the aspirations of our children. There is a need to have greater discussion and awareness on population explosion.”
The prime minister hailed an “informed section” of Indians who were already having smaller families as “playing a big role in doing good for the country.”
India introduced forced sterilizations for men in the 1970s to limit its population growth, but was forced to abandon them due to widespread anger.
The government stopped setting official targets for sterilizations in 1996, but rights activists say the practice persists at a local level.
More than 1.9 million people, mostly women, were sterilized across India in 2017 and 2018, according to the government’s National Health Mission.
Even as India battles stuttering growth and high unemployment, Modi said the “fundamentals of our economy are strong” and he was confident the South Asian giant would become a $5 trillion economy in five years.
“Today, the government in India is stable, policy regime is predictable... the world is eager to explore trade with India. We are working to keep prices under check and increase development,” he added.
“It took us 70 years to become a $2 trillion economy. From 2014 to 2019, we became a $3 trillion economy. We added $1 trillion in just five years. Now we are looking forward to making the nation a $5 trillion economy.”
He pledged to spend $1.4 trillion on infrastructure and $49 billion on a massive project to provide potable water to millions of Indians who lack access.
“India doesn’t want just incremental progress,” the Indian leader added.
“A high jump is needed, our thought process has to be expanded. We have to keep in mind global best practices and build good systems.”

Topics: population India

