Trial of accused Christchurch mosque shooter may be delayed

Tarrant’s lawyers requested the trail to be moved to Auckland, where he is being kept in high security prison. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 August 2019
AP

Updated 15 August 2019

AP

  • The trial is scheduled to begin on May 3, which coincides with Ramadan
  • Survivors of victims wish the trial would be delayed until after the holy month
Updated 15 August 2019
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The trial of the man accused of killing 51 people at two New Zealand mosques could be delayed by several weeks to avoid clashing with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
The trial had been scheduled to begin on May 3 in the city of Christchurch, where the Muslim worshippers were killed five months ago during Friday prayers. But prosecutors said during a hearing Thursday they were working with court officials to see if they could fulfil the wishes of survivors and victims’ families by delaying the trial until after Ramadan ends in late May, Radio New Zealand reported.
Also during the hearing, lawyers for accused gunman Brenton Tarrant asked if the venue for the trial could be changed to Auckland, where Tarrant is being held at a maximum security prison, RNZ reported. Judge Cameron Mander plans to hear arguments for the venue change during the next hearing on Oct. 3.
Mander had earlier issued a written note saying that Tarrant could skip Thursday’s hearing because his lawyers didn’t require him to be there and he hadn’t sought to attend in person or by video. The 28-year-old Australian white supremacist has been charged with terrorism, murder and attempted murder.
On Wednesday, prison officials admitted making a mistake by allowing Tarrant to send a six-page letter from his jail cell to a supporter. The letter was then posted on the 4chan website, which has become notorious as a place for white supremacists to post their views.
Corrections Department Chief Executive Christine Stevenson apologized for the distress the letter may have caused to victims of the March 15 attacks and said Tarrant had been stopped from sending or receiving any more letters until the department had processes in place to ensure the safety of the public.
Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis told RNZ that Tarrant had sent seven letters since he’d been in jail and had written two more letters that prison staff had withheld. Davis said Tarrant sent two of the letters to his mother but didn’t know who had received the other five letters.
The online posting of the letter came at a sensitive time, with other alleged killers from El Paso, Texas, to Norway citing Tarrant as an inspiration.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has vowed never to utter Tarrant’s name in order to deny him the publicity she says he craves, making Tarrant’s letter even more of an embarrassment for the government.
“I think every New Zealander would have an expectation that this individual should not be able to share his hateful message from behind bars,” she told media on the island nation of Tuvalu, where she is traveling to attend a meeting of Pacific leaders.
Tarrant’s lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday on why they wanted to change the trial venue.
University of Otago law professor Andrew Geddis, who is not involved in the case, said there were precedents in New Zealand for changing venue when it could be successfully argued that a jury pool in a town where an alleged crime took place was so tainted it couldn’t be relied upon to deliver a fair verdict.
But Geddis said that, although he didn’t know the specific arguments for changing venue in the Tarrant case, he would be surprised if the application was successful. He said the Christchurch shootings were notorious enough that everybody in New Zealand knew about them, and a change in venue would also seriously inconvenience the dozens of survivors and family members who continue to live in Christchurch.

India’s Modi warns of ‘unchecked population explosion’

Updated 15 August 2019
AFP

India's Modi warns of 'unchecked population explosion'

  • India is the world’s second-most populous country behind China with 1.4 billion
  • Its population is set to surpass its East Asian neighbor by 2024, according to the United Nations
Updated 15 August 2019
AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Thursday of the risks of an “unchecked population explosion” in the nation of 1.3 billion people, the first time he has raised the issue, and called for family planning measures.
India is the world’s second-most populous country behind China with 1.4 billion, and its population is set to surpass its East Asian neighbor by 2024, according to the United Nations.
“It is time to accept the challenges up front... population explosion. It will bring a lot of challenges for the future generations of this country,” Modi said in an Independence Day speech in the capital New Delhi.
“We have to think if we can do justice to the aspirations of our children. There is a need to have greater discussion and awareness on population explosion.”
The prime minister hailed an “informed section” of Indians who were already having smaller families as “playing a big role in doing good for the country.”
India introduced forced sterilizations for men in the 1970s to limit its population growth, but was forced to abandon them due to widespread anger.
The government stopped setting official targets for sterilizations in 1996, but rights activists say the practice persists at a local level.
More than 1.9 million people, mostly women, were sterilized across India in 2017 and 2018, according to the government’s National Health Mission.
Even as India battles stuttering growth and high unemployment, Modi said the “fundamentals of our economy are strong” and he was confident the South Asian giant would become a $5 trillion economy in five years.
“Today, the government in India is stable, policy regime is predictable... the world is eager to explore trade with India. We are working to keep prices under check and increase development,” he added.
“It took us 70 years to become a $2 trillion economy. From 2014 to 2019, we became a $3 trillion economy. We added $1 trillion in just five years. Now we are looking forward to making the nation a $5 trillion economy.”
He pledged to spend $1.4 trillion on infrastructure and $49 billion on a massive project to provide potable water to millions of Indians who lack access.
“India doesn’t want just incremental progress,” the Indian leader added.
“A high jump is needed, our thought process has to be expanded. We have to keep in mind global best practices and build good systems.”

