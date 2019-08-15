You are here

US move halts release of Iranian tanker Grace 1 held in Gibraltar

Gibraltar forces and British marines boarded Grace 1 and seized it on July 4 off the coast of Gibraltar. (AFP)
MADRID: The United States has moved to seize an Iranian supertanker detained in Gibraltar for breaching international sanctions on oil shipments, thwarting efforts by authorities in London and the British overseas territory to defuse tensions with Tehran.

The Gibraltar government confirmed earlier media reports that the US Department of Justice had sought to extend the detention of the oil tanker Grace 1, prompting the Supreme Court in the territory to adjourn a scheduled decision on whether to release the ship until later on Thursday.

“The US Department of Justice has applied to seize the Grace 1 on a number of allegations which are now being considered,” the government said in a statement, adding that the matter would be reviewed by the court at 4 p.m. local time.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Britain’s Foreign Office said in a statement that the “investigations conducted around the Grace 1 are a matter for the government of Gibraltar” and that it could not comment further as the investigation was ongoing.

While there was no immediate reaction from Tehran, the US move likely will further stir tensions in the Arabian Gulf.

The detention of the Grace 1 saw Iran seize the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which remains held by the Islamic Republic. Analysts had hoped the release of the Grace 1 by Gibraltar would see the Stena Impero similarly released.

The Grace 1 was seized last month in a British Royal Navy operation off Gibraltar. The vessel was suspected of violating European Union sanctions on oil shipments to Syria, and its seizure deepened international tensions in the Arabian Gulf.

The Gibraltar government had said it was seeking to “de-escalate” the situation over the Grace 1.

Speculation on the impending released had mounted around Thursday’s hearing at the Gibraltar Supreme Court. But a lawyer representing the territory’s General Attorney Michael Llamas said the US had moved at the eleventh hour.

The Gibraltar Chronicle reported that the captain and three officers of the Grace 1 had been released from arrest on Thursday, but the report could not be confirmed. A Gibraltar government spokesman declined to comment.

Speaking in court, Chief Justice Anthony Dudley said that were it not for the US move, “the ship would have sailed,” the Chronicle reported.

Tensions have escalated in the region since President Donald Trump over a year ago unilaterally withdrew the US from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The decision stopped billions of dollars’ worth of business deals, largely halted the sale of Iran’s crude oil internationally and sharply depreciated Iran’s currency, the rial.

In recent weeks, Iran has begun to step away from the nuclear deal by increasing its production and enrichment of uranium. It has threatened to take further steps in early September if Europe can’t help it sell its oil abroad.

Topics: shipping Gibraltar grace 1 Iran

India’s Modi warns of ‘unchecked population explosion’

India’s Modi warns of ‘unchecked population explosion’

  • India is the world’s second-most populous country behind China with 1.4 billion
  • Its population is set to surpass its East Asian neighbor by 2024, according to the United Nations
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Thursday of the risks of an “unchecked population explosion” in the nation of 1.3 billion people, the first time he has raised the issue, and called for family planning measures.
India is the world’s second-most populous country behind China with 1.4 billion, and its population is set to surpass its East Asian neighbor by 2024, according to the United Nations.
“It is time to accept the challenges up front... population explosion. It will bring a lot of challenges for the future generations of this country,” Modi said in an Independence Day speech in the capital New Delhi.
“We have to think if we can do justice to the aspirations of our children. There is a need to have greater discussion and awareness on population explosion.”
The prime minister hailed an “informed section” of Indians who were already having smaller families as “playing a big role in doing good for the country.”
India introduced forced sterilizations for men in the 1970s to limit its population growth, but was forced to abandon them due to widespread anger.
The government stopped setting official targets for sterilizations in 1996, but rights activists say the practice persists at a local level.
More than 1.9 million people, mostly women, were sterilized across India in 2017 and 2018, according to the government’s National Health Mission.
Even as India battles stuttering growth and high unemployment, Modi said the “fundamentals of our economy are strong” and he was confident the South Asian giant would become a $5 trillion economy in five years.
“Today, the government in India is stable, policy regime is predictable... the world is eager to explore trade with India. We are working to keep prices under check and increase development,” he added.
“It took us 70 years to become a $2 trillion economy. From 2014 to 2019, we became a $3 trillion economy. We added $1 trillion in just five years. Now we are looking forward to making the nation a $5 trillion economy.”
He pledged to spend $1.4 trillion on infrastructure and $49 billion on a massive project to provide potable water to millions of Indians who lack access.
“India doesn’t want just incremental progress,” the Indian leader added.
“A high jump is needed, our thought process has to be expanded. We have to keep in mind global best practices and build good systems.”

Topics: population India

