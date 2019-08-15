You are here

﻿

Oil prices steady after big drop on recession concerns, inventory rise

US crude stocks grew by 1.6 million barrels last week, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 2.8 million barrels.
Reuters

  • Persistently high levels of oil in US storage has punctured recent optimism in crude markets
  • US crude stocks grew by 1.6 million barrels last week, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 2.8 million barrels
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices steadied on Thursday, following sharp overnight losses as US crude inventories unexpectedly rose, fears of recession mounted and economic data out of China and Europe disappointed.
Brent crude was down 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $59.35 a barrel by 0643 GMT, after falling 3 percent in the last session.
US crude was up 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $55.28 a barrel, having dropped 3.3 percent in the previous session.
The combination of a slew of data suggesting a slowdown in global growth amid the US-China trade war and persistently high levels of oil in US storage has punctured recent optimism in crude markets, but stoked expectations that leading producers may take further steps to support prices.
“Oil prices, though supported by OPEC-led production curbs ... face severe headwinds as traders swing between demand-side worries and supply curtailment policies,” said Benjamin Lu, analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has been mostly trimming production since the start of 2017 and traders say they expect Saudi Arabia to reduce output further amid slowing global oil demand.
The US Treasury bond yield curve inverted on Wednesday for the first time since 2007, a sign of investor concern that the world’s biggest economy may fall into recession.
China reported disappointing data for July, including a surprise drop in industrial output growth to a more than 17-year low, underlining widening economic cracks as the trade war with the US intensifies.
Global economic worries, amplified by tariff conflicts and uncertainty over Brexit, are also hitting European economies. A slump in exports sent Germany’s economy into reverse in the second quarter, data showed, while the euro zone’s GDP barely grew in the second quarter of 2019.
A second week of unexpected builds in US crude inventories is adding to the pressure on oil prices.
US crude stocks grew by 1.6 million barrels last week, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 2.8 million barrels, as refineries cut output, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report.
At 440.5 million barrels, inventories were about 3 percent above the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X aircraft

Reuters

  • Boeing still grapples with fallout from the 737 MAX crisis and engine issues with the 777X
  • schedule delay could jeopardize competition with European arch-rival Airbus
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO/SINGAPORE: Boeing has pushed back the entry into service of an ultra-long-range version of its forthcoming 777X widebody, the US planemaker said on Wednesday, as it grapples with fallout from the 737 MAX crisis and engine issues with the 777X.
The fresh delay comes as the grounding of Boeing’s money-spinning 737 MAX single-aisle entered a sixth month in August, and as the world’s largest planemaker faces engine-related delays on the 777X widebody that have pushed the first flight of the 777-9 into 2020.
The delay in the slower-selling, longer-range 777-8 will hamper Boeing’s ability to provide a plane in line with the schedule for Qantas Airways’ plan for 21-hour non-stop Sydney-London flights.
The Australian airline had hoped for first deliveries of the planes in 2022 and the launch of the world’s longest commercial flight in 2023.
“We reviewed our development program schedule and the needs of our current 777X customers and decided to adjust the schedule,” Boeing spokesman Paul Bergman said by email, adding that the manufacturer remained committed to the 777-8.
“The adjustment reduces risk in our development program, ensuring a more seamless transition to the 777-8. We continue to engage with our current and potential customers on how we can meet their fleet needs. This includes our valued customer Qantas.”
The Air Current website first reported the delays, saying the 350-seat 777-8 model revised for ultra-long-range flights had originally been scheduled to enter service in 2022 after the arrival of the 777-9 in 2020.
The decision effectively means Boeing engineers have frozen development work on the ultra-long-range version of the 777X. The schedule delay could jeopardize competition with European arch-rival Airbus for a slice of the ultra-long-haul travel market.
Airbus, which is offering an ultra-long-range version of its A350-1000, and Boeing have already submitted their “best and final” offers to Qantas for planes capable of the 17,000-kilometer Sydney-London route, a Qantas spokesman said.
“We still expect to make a decision by the end of this calendar year,” he said.
Boeing’s proposal included a “compelling option” to help deal with the 777-8 delay because it was keen to the stay in the race, according to a source with knowledge of the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.
An Airbus spokesman said details of its discussions with Qantas remained confidential but the A350 was a “perfect solution” to meet the airline’s needs.
To date, Emirates and Qatar Airways are Boeing’s only customers for the 777-8, having ordered 35 and 10 respectively. The Seattle Times in June reported Emirates was renegotiating its 777X orders.
Emirates and Qatar Airways did not respond immediately to requests for comment about the 777-8 delays.

