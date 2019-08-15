You are here

  • Home
  • Irish airport flights suspended after runway plane fire
﻿

Irish airport flights suspended after runway plane fire

Images on social media show the plane surrounded by numerous fire engines. (File/AFP)
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

Irish airport flights suspended after runway plane fire

  • The plane is owned by a US charter carrier for military and government transport flights
  • Authorities said no serious injuries were reported
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

DUBLIN: Flights were suspended at Shannon Airport in western Ireland on Thursday after a fire broke out on the undercarriage of an aircraft on the runway, an airport spokesman said.
The Boeing aircraft is owned by Omni Air International, a US charter carrier that specializes in military and government transport flights.
“Airport emergency servces are currently on the scene and earlier extinguished an external fire to the undercarriage,” a spokesman for the Shannon Group said in a statement.
“All passengers and crew have disembarked safely and are currently in the terminal building.”
Images from the scene on social media showed the plane surrounded by numerous fire engines.
“The Omni Boeing 767-300 aircraft rejected takeoff and was safely evacuated,” Omni Air said on Twitter.
“Initial reports indicate no serious injuries to passengers or crew.”
Shannon Airport did not immediately respond to an enquiry as to whether the plane was transporting troops when the emergency unfolded.
The hub is controversial in Ireland for facilitating the movement of US troops, providing logistical support to operations abroad.
Airport crews are currently at work to remove the aircraft from the runway, the Shannon Group spokesman said.

Topics: Ireland airplane

Related

0
World
Bird strike forces Russian airplane to a hard landing off Moscow
Update 0
World
Pakistani army plane crashes into homes, killing 19

Pakistan observes ‘Black Day’ for Kashmir as India celebrates independence

Updated 17 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan observes ‘Black Day’ for Kashmir as India celebrates independence

  • Newspapers in Pakistan printed editions with black borders on Thursday
  • Politicians, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, replaced their social media pictures with black squares
Updated 17 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan observed a ‘Black Day’ on Thursday to coincide with India’s Independence Day celebrations, in protest at New Delhi’s decision to revoke special status for its portion of the contested Kashmir region.
India’s decision this month, along with a communications blackout and curbs on the movement of those in Indian-administered Kashmir, caused fury in Pakistan, which cut trade and transport links and expelled India’s envoy in retaliation.
Newspapers in Pakistan printed editions with black borders on Thursday and politicians, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, replaced their social media pictures with black squares.
Protests are due to be held across the country, including Azad Kashmir, the wedge of territory in the west of the region that Pakistan controls.
The largely symbolic move comes amid growing frustration in Islamabad at the lack of international response over the Kashmir dispute.
Pakistan was isolated diplomatically and faced “a world in denial” over the situation in Kashmir, Dawn, the country’s most influential English language newspaper, said in an editorial.
The 15-member United Nations Security Council could discuss the dispute as soon as Thursday, but Pakistan says it only has guaranteed support from China, which also claims part of India’s Jammu and Kashmir state.
Permanent security council member Russia said on Wednesday it supported India’s stance that the dispute should be resolved through bilateral means, while the United States has called India’s decision an internal matter for New Delhi.
In his Independence Day speech in the Indian capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the decision to remove the special rights of the Muslim-majority region among the bold moves of his second term, following an election victory in May.
“Today every Indian can proudly say ‘One Nation, One Constitution’,” Modi, speaking from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, said of the decision.

Topics: Pakistan India Kashmir

Related

0
World
Pakistan vows to respond to any Indian aggression in Kashmir
Special 0
World
India repeals Kashmir status after clampdown

Latest updates

Irish airport flights suspended after runway plane fire
0
Tiffany’s launching men’s jewelry collection
0
Pakistan observes ‘Black Day’ for Kashmir as India celebrates independence
0
Bird strike forces Russian airplane to a hard landing off Moscow
0
Oil prices steady after big drop on recession concerns, inventory rise
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.