You are here

  • Home
  • Myanmar rebels carry out unprecedented attack on military academy
﻿

Myanmar rebels carry out unprecedented attack on military academy

Ethnic armed rebel groups have for decades fought against the Myanmar military, above, for land and resources in the country’s east. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Myanmar rebels carry out unprecedented attack on military academy

  • Ethnic armed rebel groups have for decades fought against the military for land and resources in Myanmar’s east
  • Assault targeted Pyin Oo Lwin, that is also home to barracks teeming with soldiers receiving training
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

YANGON: Myanmar’s military was Thursday fighting rebels who mounted an unprecedented strike at an army academy killing at least one, apparently in retaliation for massive drug seizures.
Ethnic armed rebel groups have for decades fought against the military — and often between themselves — for land and resources in Myanmar’s east.
Experts say the area is now the world’s largest meth-producing region, funding the complex web of conflicts.
Thursday’s brazen assault targeted Pyin Oo Lwin, a tourist town near Mandalay, that is also home to barracks teeming with soldiers receiving training.
Images from local media showed burned out cars riddled with bullet holes and damaged buildings showered in debris.
The Taaung National Liberation Army (TNLA) said the group launched attacks in retaliation for military offensives.
“Fighting took place at five places this morning,” TNLA spokesman Major Mai Aik Kyaw said, but clashes were ongoing.
One strike targeted the Defense Service Technology Academy (DSTA) where military engineers are trained, while another hit a police station near the region’s landmark Gokteik bridge, a rail route popular with sightseers.
Mai Aik Kyaw said the group mounted the attacks in coordination with the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and Arakan Army (AA).
The AA is currently fighting the military, or Tatmadaw, in the conflict-scarred western Rakhine state, but is in a tight alliance with the other rebel groups.
Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Zaw Min Tun confirmed all five attacks, saying one civilian had so far been killed in the crossfire and two members of the security forces had been injured.
“We assume they carried out the attacks because the Tatmadaw seized tons of drugs a few weeks ago,” he said.
In July, narcotics police were met with heavy artillery fire when they launched a major drugs crackdown in Kutkai township in neighboring Shan state.
Huge stockpiles of chemicals as well as millions of dollars’ worth of ice, the highly addictive crystalized form of meth, were seized in a single raid.
The “Golden Triangle” — a lawless wedge of land intersecting China, Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos — has long served as a base for opium and heroin production.
A cease-fire in Shan state declared by the military in December is officially due to finish in two weeks even though clashes with armed groups have continued.
China’s plans to invest in major infrastructure projects have added another dimension to the conflict with groups vying for control of increasingly valuable territory.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

0
World
Tens of thousands flee homes in flood-hit Myanmar as landslide toll hits 59
Special 0
World
Rohingya refugees press citizenship demands in talks with Myanmar

Irish airport flights suspended after runway plane fire

Updated 10 min 42 sec ago
AFP

Irish airport flights suspended after runway plane fire

  • The plane is owned by a US charter carrier for military and government transport flights
  • Authorities said no serious injuries were reported
Updated 10 min 42 sec ago
AFP

DUBLIN: Flights were suspended at Shannon Airport in western Ireland on Thursday after a fire broke out on the undercarriage of an aircraft on the runway, an airport spokesman said.
The Boeing aircraft is owned by Omni Air International, a US charter carrier that specializes in military and government transport flights.
“Airport emergency servces are currently on the scene and earlier extinguished an external fire to the undercarriage,” a spokesman for the Shannon Group said in a statement.
“All passengers and crew have disembarked safely and are currently in the terminal building.”
Images from the scene on social media showed the plane surrounded by numerous fire engines.
“The Omni Boeing 767-300 aircraft rejected takeoff and was safely evacuated,” Omni Air said on Twitter.
“Initial reports indicate no serious injuries to passengers or crew.”
Shannon Airport did not immediately respond to an enquiry as to whether the plane was transporting troops when the emergency unfolded.
The hub is controversial in Ireland for facilitating the movement of US troops, providing logistical support to operations abroad.
Airport crews are currently at work to remove the aircraft from the runway, the Shannon Group spokesman said.

Topics: Ireland airplane

Related

0
World
Bird strike forces Russian airplane to a hard landing off Moscow
Update 0
World
Pakistani army plane crashes into homes, killing 19

Latest updates

Myanmar rebels carry out unprecedented attack on military academy
0
Irish airport flights suspended after runway plane fire
0
Tiffany’s launching men’s jewelry collection
0
Pakistan observes ‘Black Day’ for Kashmir as India celebrates independence
0
Bird strike forces Russian airplane to a hard landing off Moscow
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.