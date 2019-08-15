You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey’s unemployment rate falls to 12.8% in April-June
﻿

Turkey’s unemployment rate falls to 12.8% in April-June

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate climbed to its highest on record at 14 percent. (AFP)
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey’s unemployment rate falls to 12.8% in April-June

  • Unemployment surged to a decade high of 14.7 percent in the December-February period as economic activity slowed
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s unemployment rate declined to 12.8 percent in the April-June period, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday, but the seasonally adjusted rate climbed to its highest on record.
Unemployment surged to a decade high of 14.7 percent in the December-February period as economic activity slowed after a currency crisis saw the lira lose nearly 30 percent last year. As a result of the crisis, the economy contracted annually in the last quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of this year.
Year-on-year, unemployment rose 3.1 percentage points to 12.8 percent in the April-June period, the data showed. In the March-May period it stood at 13 percent.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate hit 14 percent in the same period, its highest level in the statistical institute’s data going back to 2005.
The non-agricultural unemployment rate was unchanged from a month earlier at 15 percent, the data showed.
The unemployment rate had surged to 14.7 percent in the December-February period, its highest level in a decade.

Topics: jobs economy Turkey unemployment

Related

0
Business & Economy
Turkish economy shrinks 2.6% in Q1 as recession bites
0
Business & Economy
Turkey’s economy tumbles into first recession since 2009 as polls loom

Oil prices steady after big drop on recession concerns, inventory rise

Updated 15 August 2019
Reuters

Oil prices steady after big drop on recession concerns, inventory rise

  • Persistently high levels of oil in US storage has punctured recent optimism in crude markets
  • US crude stocks grew by 1.6 million barrels last week, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 2.8 million barrels
Updated 15 August 2019
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices steadied on Thursday, following sharp overnight losses as US crude inventories unexpectedly rose, fears of recession mounted and economic data out of China and Europe disappointed.
Brent crude was down 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $59.35 a barrel by 0643 GMT, after falling 3 percent in the last session.
US crude was up 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $55.28 a barrel, having dropped 3.3 percent in the previous session.
The combination of a slew of data suggesting a slowdown in global growth amid the US-China trade war and persistently high levels of oil in US storage has punctured recent optimism in crude markets, but stoked expectations that leading producers may take further steps to support prices.
“Oil prices, though supported by OPEC-led production curbs ... face severe headwinds as traders swing between demand-side worries and supply curtailment policies,” said Benjamin Lu, analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has been mostly trimming production since the start of 2017 and traders say they expect Saudi Arabia to reduce output further amid slowing global oil demand.
The US Treasury bond yield curve inverted on Wednesday for the first time since 2007, a sign of investor concern that the world’s biggest economy may fall into recession.
China reported disappointing data for July, including a surprise drop in industrial output growth to a more than 17-year low, underlining widening economic cracks as the trade war with the US intensifies.
Global economic worries, amplified by tariff conflicts and uncertainty over Brexit, are also hitting European economies. A slump in exports sent Germany’s economy into reverse in the second quarter, data showed, while the euro zone’s GDP barely grew in the second quarter of 2019.
A second week of unexpected builds in US crude inventories is adding to the pressure on oil prices.
US crude stocks grew by 1.6 million barrels last week, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 2.8 million barrels, as refineries cut output, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report.
At 440.5 million barrels, inventories were about 3 percent above the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

Topics: Oil Markets energy

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil drops on demand concerns as US shale set for new record
0
Business & Economy
Oil demand growth at decade low

Latest updates

Turkey’s unemployment rate falls to 12.8% in April-June
0
Myanmar rebels carry out unprecedented attack on military academy
0
Irish airport flights suspended after runway plane fire
0
Tiffany’s launching men’s jewelry collection
0
Pakistan observes ‘Black Day’ for Kashmir as India celebrates independence
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.