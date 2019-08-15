You are here

  Taliban, US pact in Afghanistan could boost Daesh
Taliban, US pact in Afghanistan could boost Daesh

Some fighters join Daesh after Taliban to continue the fight against those they consider infidels. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 August 2019
Reuters

Taliban, US pact in Afghanistan could boost Daesh

  • Some fighters join Daesh to protect them from those seeking retribution
  • The affiliate group call themselves Daesh Khorasan
Updated 15 August 2019
Reuters

KABUL/JALALABAD: A deal between the Taliban and the United States for US forces to withdraw from their longest-ever war in Afghanistan could drive some diehard Taliban fighters into the arms of Daesh, Afghan officials and militants say.
Such a deal is expected to see the United States agree to withdraw its forces in exchange for a Taliban promise they will not let Afghanistan be used to plot international militant attacks.
As part of the pact, the Taliban are expected to make a commitment to power-sharing talks with the US-backed government and work out a cease-fire.
The Afghan affiliate of Daesh, known as Daesh Khorasan (Daesh-K), after an old name for the region, first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in 2014, and has since made inroads into other areas, particularly the north.
The US military estimates their strength at 2,000 fighters. Some Afghan officials estimated the number is higher, and could be about to get a boost.
“It’s a big opportunity for Daesh to recruit fighters from the Taliban, and, no doubt, many Taliban fighters will happily join,” said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council in Nangarhar province on the border with Pakistan, referring to Daesh.
Daesh militants, who battle government forces and the Taliban, and have carried out some of the deadliest attacks in urban centers, will not be part of the deal between the United States and the Taliban.
For some Taliban, Daesh will offer an opportunity to continue fighting against those they see as infidels and their supporters. For others, who fear retribution if they try to reintegrate into society, it could be a refuge.
“They’ve killed and been killed, they have feuds,” Qaderi said of the Taliban. “Many fighters won’t feel safe returning to normal life.”
A spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani said there was a major concern about the growing strength of Daesh and their attraction for some Taliban.
“Most Daesh are ex-Taliban, and there could be a possibility of some Taliban joining,” said the spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi.
“The Afghan government and the US have shared goals combating terrorism. We need the support of our international partners.”
The government has a reintegration program for insurgents who surrender but critics say it can take too long for people to be vetted and the care they get is inadequate.
From white to black
But a Taliban commander and some members of the group dismissed the possibility of fighters breaking ranks to join Daesh.
“The Taliban leadership has enough control over their fighters to given them orders, and they obey them,” Mawlavi Jamal, a Taliban commander in the western province of Farah, told Reuters by telephone.
But a Taliban fighter in eastern Kunar province said he had no choice but to join Daesh, and he thought others would too.
“During the fighting local people got killed, many people have enemies,” said the fighter, who declined to be identified.
He said had killed one of his father’s cousins who opposed the Taliban and could not return to his village.
“To survive, I have to go to Daesh,” he said. “Our aim is to fight the infidels and corruption, no matter under what name.”
One former Taliban member who joined Daesh in Kunar two years ago denounced the Taliban for negotiating with “infidels.”
“They’re selling the precious lives we’ve sacrificed ... I’m sure more true mujahideen will soon join us,” said the fighter, who spoke by telephone and sought anonymity.
A former senior Taliban member who has defected to the government said fighters might be inadvertently driven into the arms of Daesh if the government did not rehabilitate them properly.
“If nothing else makes Taliban fighters join Daesh, it’ll be government negligence,” he told Reuters in an interview in a safe house provided by the government in Kabul, the capital.
He said he had former Taliban comrades who had wanted to leave the Taliban but been unable to strike a deal with the government, so had joined Daesh instead.
Rivalries, feuds and the anger among some fighters over what they see as their leaders’ compromise with the Americans were also likely to drive defections to Daesh, he said.
“It’s the easiest thing, just change the white flag to a black one,” he said, referring to the white Taliban flag and the black Daesh banner.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Daesh

France honors African veterans of World War II landings

Updated 2 min 24 sec ago
AP

France honors African veterans of World War II landings

  • Hundreds of thousands of primarily US and French troops landed on the French Riviera for Operation Dragoon
  • Africans made up as much as half the French contingent, indigenous soldiers from what are now some two dozen independent countries
Updated 2 min 24 sec ago
AP

PARIS: It’s sometimes called “the forgotten D-Day,” the crucial but overshadowed Allied invasion of the French Riviera to push back the Nazis.
France held an elaborate military ceremony Thursday to remember it 75 years on — and especially, to honor the many soldiers from African sent from French colonies to take part.
“You gave back our country its freedom and dignity,” French President Emmanuel Macron told veterans from several countries at a necropolis in the French town of Saint-Raphael.
“You gave back our flag its colors and its motto to our people ... It’s our duty to preserve it, hand it down, to make it bear fruit against darkness and ignorance.”
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara and Guinea President Alpha Conde also took part in the ceremony.
Starting Aug. 15, 1944, hundreds of thousands of primarily US and French troops landed on the Mediterranean coast for Operation Dragoon. It was intended to coincide with the D-Day invasion in Normandy in June but was delayed due to a lack of resources.
Africans made up as much as half the French contingent, indigenous soldiers from what are now some two dozen independent countries.
Operation Dragoon enabled the Allies to liberate most of southern France in only four weeks. Soldiers from the Normandy landings met troops from Operation Dragoon on Sept. 12 near Dijon, in the eastern region of Burgundy.
At Thursday’s ceremony, Macron urged French mayors to name streets after African soldiers, acknowledging that for decades they “didn’t have the glory and esteem that their bravery deserved.”
A military choir sang “The Song of the Africans,” while some veterans joined in. Fighter jets flew over the necropolis, trailing blue, white and red smoke to represent the French flag.
There is no definitive Allied death toll, but the French Defense Ministry says 1,300 Allied soldiers died in the operation’s first two days.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron

