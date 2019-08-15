Five dead as Pakistan, India exchange fire in Kashmir

You are here

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol along the fenced border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu, Kashmir. (Reuters)
AFP

  • 3 Pakistani soldiers, two civilians killed in separate incidents
  • Tensions have skyrocketed following India’s shock move to revoke the autonomy of its portion of Kashmir
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan: Five people died in firing along the de facto border in disputed Kashmir Thursday, the Pakistani military and local officials said, as tensions between nuclear-armed rivals Islamabad and New Delhi soar over the Himalayan region.
Skirmishes are frequent across the so-called Line of Control (LoC), but the latest deaths in two separate incidents come after Pakistan warned it was ready to meet any Indian aggression over Kashmir.
“In efforts to divert attention from precarious situation in IOJ&K (Indian-held Kashmir), Indian Army increases firing along LOC. 3 Pakistani soldiers embraced shahadat. Pakistan Army responded effectively,” the Pakistani military said in a statement.
“5 Indian soldiers killed, many injured, bunkers damaged. Intermittent exchange of fire continues,” it added, without specifying further where the incident took place.
There was no immediate confirmation from Indian officials.
Separately, two civilians were killed and one injured by Indian troops along the LoC in Rawalakot district in Pakistani-held Kashmir, a senior local official there told AFP.
The official, Mirza Arshad Jarral, said intermittent exchanges of fire between the two militaries had been going on since morning.
The former princely state of Kashmir was divided between Pakistan and India on their independence from Britain in 1947.
They have fought two of their three wars over the territory — though none since both countries acquired nuclear weapons.
Tensions skyrocketed following India’s shock move to revoke the autonomy of its portion of the disputed Himalayan territory last week.
On Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the local legislative assembly of the Pakistani-administered Kashmir in Muzaffarabad.
He vowed the time had come to teach Delhi a lesson and promised to “fight until the end” against any Indian aggression.
Khan has also likened India’s moves in Kashmir to Nazi Germany, accused them of ethnic cleansing, and appealed to the international community to take action.
Pakistan formally asked the United Nations Security Council late Tuesday to hold an emergency session to address the situation.
Islamabad has also expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and suspended cross-border transport services.
However, analysts said the actions were unlikely to move Delhi.
Earlier this year Pakistan and India came close to all-out conflict yet again, after a militant attack in Indian-held Kashmir in February was claimed by a group based in Pakistan, igniting tit-for-tat air strikes.

Topics: Kashmir India Pakistan

Man hospitalized after being stabbed outside UK Home Office in London

Updated 40 min 2 sec ago
AFP

Man hospitalized after being stabbed outside UK Home Office in London

  • London Ambulance Service said the casualty was treated at the scene and taken to hospital
  • Figures out last month revealed that knife crime in England and Wales over the previous 12 months had soared to a record high
Updated 40 min 2 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed Thursday outside Britain’s Home Office interior ministry in London.
One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, the city’s Metropolitan Police said.
The Home Office is responsible for tackling crime and the government has recently launched a campaign to deter people from carrying blades in a bid to combat a surge in knife crime.
Police said they were called at 1:06 p.m. local time following a report of a man with a knife.
“Officers attended to find one man with knife injuries,” the police said in a statement.
“One man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station.
“Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident.”
The police initially reported the injuries were life-threatening but later said his injuries were not life threatening.
The London Ambulance Service said the casualty was treated at the scene and taken to hospital.
“We dispatched an incident response officer, a medic in a response car, a motorcycle paramedic and an ambulance crew,” a spokeswoman said.
“We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma center.”
Figures out last month revealed that knife crime in England and Wales over the previous 12 months had soared to a record high of more than 43,500 offenses.
The figures were up eight percent year-on-year.
New Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated his commitment to tackling the “scourge” of knife crime as he took questions from the public live on Facebook on Wednesday.

Topics: World London UK Home Office stabbing

