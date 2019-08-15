You are here

﻿

France honors African veterans of World War II landings

French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara and Guinean President Alpha Conde, left, attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the WWII Allied landings in Provence, in Saint-Raphael, southern France. (AP Photo)
Patrouille de France jets perform as they trail smoke in the colors of the French national flag during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the WWII Allied landings in Provence, in Saint-Raphael, southern France. (AP Photo)
French President Emmanuel Macron talks to a veteran during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the WWII Allied landings in Provence, in Saint-Raphael, southern France. (AP Photo)
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with a member of the Souvenir Francais during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the WWII Allied landings in Provence, in Saint-Raphael, southern France. (AP Photo)
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with a soldier during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the WWII Allied landings in Provence, in Saint-Raphael, southern France. (AP Photo)
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy leaves a ceremony, in Saint-Raphael, southern France, celebrating US and African veterans as well as French resistance fighters who took part in crucial but often-overlooked World War II landings on the French Riviera. (AP Photo)
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with a veteran during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the WWII Allied landings in Provence, in Saint-Raphael, southern France. (AP Photo)
PARIS: It’s sometimes called “the forgotten D-Day,” the crucial but overshadowed Allied invasion of the French Riviera to push back the Nazis.
France held an elaborate military ceremony Thursday to remember it 75 years on — and especially, to honor the many soldiers from Africa sent from French colonies to take part.
“You gave back our country its freedom and dignity,” French President Emmanuel Macron told veterans from several countries at a necropolis in the French town of Saint-Raphael.
“You gave back our flag its colors and its motto to our people ... It’s our duty to preserve it, hand it down, to make it bear fruit against darkness and ignorance.”
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara and Guinea President Alpha Conde also took part in the ceremony.
Starting Aug. 15, 1944, hundreds of thousands of primarily US and French troops landed on the Mediterranean coast for Operation Dragoon. It was intended to coincide with the D-Day invasion in Normandy in June but was delayed due to a lack of resources.
Africans made up as much as half the French contingent, indigenous soldiers from what are now some two dozen independent countries.
Operation Dragoon enabled the Allies to liberate most of southern France in only four weeks. Soldiers from the Normandy landings met troops from Operation Dragoon on Sept. 12 near Dijon, in the eastern region of Burgundy.
At Thursday’s ceremony, Macron urged French mayors to name streets after African soldiers, acknowledging that for decades they “didn’t have the glory and esteem that their bravery deserved.”
A military choir sang “The Song of the Africans,” while some veterans joined in. Fighter jets flew over the necropolis, trailing blue, white and red smoke to represent the French flag.
There is no definitive Allied death toll, but the French Defense Ministry says 1,300 Allied soldiers died in the operation’s first two days.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron

Five dead as Pakistan, India exchange fire in Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan: Five people died in firing along the de facto border in disputed Kashmir Thursday, the Pakistani military and local officials said, as tensions between nuclear-armed rivals Islamabad and New Delhi soar over the Himalayan region.
Skirmishes are frequent across the so-called Line of Control (LoC), but the latest deaths in two separate incidents come after Pakistan warned it was ready to meet any Indian aggression over Kashmir.
“In efforts to divert attention from precarious situation in IOJ&K (Indian-held Kashmir), Indian Army increases firing along LOC. 3 Pakistani soldiers embraced shahadat. Pakistan Army responded effectively,” the Pakistani military said in a statement.
“5 Indian soldiers killed, many injured, bunkers damaged. Intermittent exchange of fire continues,” it added, without specifying further where the incident took place.
There was no immediate confirmation from Indian officials.
Separately, two civilians were killed and one injured by Indian troops along the LoC in Rawalakot district in Pakistani-held Kashmir, a senior local official there told AFP.
The official, Mirza Arshad Jarral, said intermittent exchanges of fire between the two militaries had been going on since morning.
The former princely state of Kashmir was divided between Pakistan and India on their independence from Britain in 1947.
They have fought two of their three wars over the territory — though none since both countries acquired nuclear weapons.
Tensions skyrocketed following India’s shock move to revoke the autonomy of its portion of the disputed Himalayan territory last week.
On Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the local legislative assembly of the Pakistani-administered Kashmir in Muzaffarabad.
He vowed the time had come to teach Delhi a lesson and promised to “fight until the end” against any Indian aggression.
Khan has also likened India’s moves in Kashmir to Nazi Germany, accused them of ethnic cleansing, and appealed to the international community to take action.
Pakistan formally asked the United Nations Security Council late Tuesday to hold an emergency session to address the situation.
Islamabad has also expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and suspended cross-border transport services.
However, analysts said the actions were unlikely to move Delhi.
Earlier this year Pakistan and India came close to all-out conflict yet again, after a militant attack in Indian-held Kashmir in February was claimed by a group based in Pakistan, igniting tit-for-tat air strikes.

Topics: Kashmir India Pakistan

