You are here

  • Home
  • Pilot hailed as hero for emergency landing after bird strike in engines disables Russian jet
﻿

Pilot hailed as hero for emergency landing after bird strike in engines disables Russian jet

A view shows the Ural Airlines A321 plane after a hard landing on a corn field near Moscow's Zhukovsky airport on August 15, 2019. A Russian pilot was being hailed as a hero on August 15, 2019 for landing an Airbus carrying more than 230 people in a Moscow corn field after a bird strike. / AFP / Yuri KADOBNOV
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
AP

Pilot hailed as hero for emergency landing after bird strike in engines disables Russian jet

  • Russian television stations showed passengers standing in head-high corn next to the plane
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW: A Russian pilot was hailed as a hero Thursday for safely landing his passenger jet in a cornfield after a collision with a flock of gulls seconds after takeoff crippled both engines. While dozens of people on the plane sought medical assistance, only one was hospitalized.

The quick thinking of the captain, 41-year old Damir Yusupov, drew comparisons to the 2009 “miracle on the Hudson,” when Capt. Chesley Sullenberger safely ditched his plane in New York’s Hudson River after a bird strike disabled its engines.

Russian television stations showed passengers standing in head-high corn next to the plane, hugging Yusupov and thanking him for saving their lives.

“It was quite a feat to keep the plane from stalling and quickly find a place to land,” Viktor Zabolotsky, a former test pilot, said in televised remarks.

The Ural Airlines A321 was carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven as it took off Thursday from Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport en route to Simferopol in Crimea.

Russia’s Rosaviatsiya state aviation agency chief, Alexander Neradko, told reporters that the crew “made the only right decision” to immediately land the fully loaded plane with its wheels up after both of its engines malfunctioned.

“The crew has shown courage and professionalism and deserve the highest state awards,” he said, adding that the plane was fully loaded with 16 tons of fuel. “Just imagine what the consequences would be if the crew didn’t make the correct decision.”

The airline said Yusupov, the son of a helicopter pilot, is an experienced pilot who has logged over 3,000 flight hours. Yusupov worked as a lawyer before he changed course and joined a flight school when he was 32. A father of four, he has flown with Ural Airlines since his graduation in 2013. He became a captain last year.

Yusupov’s wife told Rossiya state television from their home in Yekaterinburg that he called her after landing, before she had heard about the emergency.

“He called me and said: ‘Everything is fine, everyone is alive,’” she said. “I asked what was it, and he said that birds hit the engine and we landed in a field. I was horrified and in panic and burst into tears.”

Russian officials immediately rushed to shower the pilot and crew with praise. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, hailed the pilots as “heroes” and said they will receive state awards. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev opened a session of Cabinet by praising the crew and asking the transport minister to explain what happened.

The Emergencies Ministry said that 74 people asked for medical assistance after the incident. Health authorities said 23 people, including five children, were taken to the hospital, but all but one were released following check-ups.

Bird strikes on planes occur regularly around the world even though airports use bird distress signals, air cannons and other means to chase birds away from runways. Plane engines are designed to withstand occasional bird strikes but a collision with a flock of birds can result in serious trouble.

It’s rare for bird strikes to knock out both engines but pilots do prepare for this, said John Hansman, an aeronautics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He said the Ural Airlines pilot probably knew in advance that a farm field was near the airport.

With both engines down, the pilot is flying what essentially is a glider but still has control of the airplane, Hansman said. His toughest decision is where to try to land.

“When you’re in a glider, you’ve got a certain amount of altitude,” he said. “You have to make the judgment what’s the best place I can fly with the amount of energy I have left because I’m not getting any more from the engine.”

Some Russian media reports suggested the birds could have been drawn to Zhukovsky Airport by an unauthorized garbage dump nearby, but there was no immediate confirmation of the claim.

On Jan. 15, 2009, a US Airways Airbus A320 hit a flock of geese after taking off from New York City’s LaGuardia Airport and both of its engines shut down. The crew made an emergency landing in the Hudson River along midtown Manhattan and all 155 people aboard survived despite landing in very cold water.

The so-called “miracle on the Hudson” was immortalized in the Hollywood movie “Sully,” based on the autobiography of Sullenberger and starring Tom Hanks.

Topics: Russia aviation

Related

0
Middle-East
Russian jets kill at least 25 in north-western Syria
0
Middle-East
Russian jet crashes in Syria, crew killed: agencies

OIC condemns security clampdown in Kashmir

Updated 31 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

OIC condemns security clampdown in Kashmir

  • ‘Denial of religious freedoms in Indian-occupied Kashmir’ denounced
Updated 31 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the “ongoing security clampdown, communications blockade and denial of religious freedoms to Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK).”

According to a statement, the OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission: “Joins the international community in condemning the ongoing security lockdown/curfews and communications blackout in the IOK by the Indian occupation forces, which remained in place even during the festive period of Eid Al-Adha.

“Local and international media have widely reported the fact that Kashmiris were prevented from offering the congregational Eid prayers at Srinagar’s historical Jama Masjid and other mosques for fear of protests against the government.”

The commission added: “These arbitrary and unjustified administrative measures have prevented Kashmiris from performing their religious rites, a blatant violation of the right to freedom of religion, which includes the right to manifest one’s religion in teaching, practice, worship and observance, guaranteed in Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Declaration on the Elimination of All Forms of Intolerance and of Discrimination Based on Religion or Belief and other international human rights instruments.”

FASTFACT

The UN Security Council is due to meet behind closed-doors on Friday at the request of China and Pakistan to discuss India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, diplomats said.

The OIC stated it was “further appalled by the worsening humanitarian situation arising due to long curfews and closure of economic and social activities, which are causing severe hardships for the patients to reach hospitals and general population to replenish food and fuel supplies. These and other similar restrictions, constitute collective punishment of the populace and a grave violation of international human rights and humanitarian law, hence deplorable and detestable.

“While welcoming the recent statement of the UN secretary-general on the ongoing situation in IOK, we call upon him and the UN high commissioner for human rights to urgently intervene to urge the government of India to: (a) immediately lift the curfew in IOK and restore fundamental freedoms and liberties to Kashmiris; (b) release all political leaders and other political prisoners; (c) respect their right to peaceful assembly, protest and movement; (d) remove the information and communication blackout and allow freedom of expression and press ensuring reporting of facts; (e) avoid resorting to violent means including use of any forms of lethal weapons against unarmed demonstrators; (f) bring an end to the economic blockade; and (g) withdraw its security forces from Kashmiri towns and villages.

“Last but not the least, the OIC reiterates its fullest support to the call made by the UN high commissioner for establishing an international fact-finding mission to Jammu and Kashmir, under UN auspices, to independently ascertain and report on the human rights situation on ground.”

Topics: Kashmir Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Indian Kashmir

Related

0
World
Five dead as Pakistan, India exchange fire in Kashmir
0
Pakistan
Thousands protest in Britain for Kashmir outside Indian High Commission

Latest updates

Riyadh to host Euromoney conference
0
OIC chief praises Saudi leadership on Hajj success
0
Returning pilgrims set to revive the markets of Gaza
0
Grand Mosque cleaned four times a day during Hajj 
0
King Salman’s guests visit historical sites in Madinah
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.