Modest gains in China’s new home prices give authorities breathing room

BEIJING: China’s new home prices rose in July as the property sector held up as one of the few bright spots in the slowing economy, although easing momentum in some markets took immediate pressure off regulators to unleash major new curbs to deter speculation.
Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities rose 0.6% in July from the previous month, unchanged from growth reported in June and marking the 51st straight month of gains, Reuters calculated based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data on Thursday.
On a year-on-year basis, home prices rose at their weakest pace this year in July by 9.7%, slowing from a 10.3% gain in June.
Analysts said the moderate gains were a positive sign the market was not overheating. That helped the CSI300 real estate index recoup some of its earlier heavy losses following a major slide in global stock markets.
“Today’s data is actually pretty good, reflecting that tougher stance and not alarming at all,” said David Ji, Head of Research & Consultancy, Greater China at Knight Frank, referring to central policymakers’ July decision to not use the property market as a form of short-term stimulus.
“If I were a provincial official who has a ‘key performance indicator’ to hit, I would feel happy because it is clearly telling you the property market is off the peak.”
The politburo’s pledge in July not to overly stimulate the property sector, made at a high-profile work meeting, was interpreted by analysts as a warning to the investors against heavy bets on the market.
The Chinese government has clamped down on speculative investment in the housing market since 2016 to prevent a sharp correction as prices soared. There have also been growing concerns that high house prices are pushing up the cost of business and restricting consumer spending.
But efforts by some regional governments to attract talent through home purchase incentives, along with easing credit conditions have kept prices surprisingly resilient this year.
The majority of the 70 cities surveyed by the NBS still reported a monthly price increase for new homes, although the number of cities fell to 60 in July from 63 cities in June.
In a sign the market’s resilience may be waning in parts, property investment slowed to its weakest this year, data showed on Wednesday.
Concerns linger
Chinese authorities have sought in recent years to contain risks in the often volatile property market while not undermining growth in the broader economy.
The property sector directly impacts over 40 industries in China and a fast deterioration would risk adding to pressure the economy, which is slowing due to weak domestic demand and an escalating trade war with the United States.
While tightening measures have been rolled out across hundreds of Chinese cities, price trends have been uneven across the country.
Prices are holding up better than expected particularly in top tier cities, said Rosealea Yao, China investment analyst with Gavekal Dragonomics. Average prices in the four tier-1 cities — Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen rose — 0.3% from a month earlier, quickening from a 0.2% gain in June, NBS data showed.
Pingdingshan, a city of 4.9 million in central Henan province, was the top price performer in July, with a robust monthly gain of 1.6%.
But economists also caution that the negative impact on the sector from the central government’s increasingly hawkish stance will only start to become more pronounced in two to three months.
China’s banks extended surprisingly fewer new yuan loans in July, reflecting subdued demand. New household loans, mostly mortgages, fell to 511.2 billion yuan in July from 671.7 billion yuan in June.
In a meeting on Thursday, the Shenzhen branch of China’s central bank said it will control second half growth of the city’s new real estate loans in a “reasonable” manner, according to state-owned Shanghai Securities News. It did not give details.
Home prices in tier-2 cities, which include most of the larger provincial capitals, increased 0.7% in July versus a 0.8% rise in the previous month. And Tier-3 cities rose 0.7% on a monthly basis, in line with June’s pace.
“I expect housing policies to tighten in China, especially for local governments that has infrastructure projects to support local GDP growth,” said Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING.

China’s Luckin counts cost of Starbucks battle, looks to break even

BEIJING: Luckin Coffee turned in a bigger-than-expected loss as costs ballooned on store openings and heavy discounts aimed at competing with Starbucks, driving the Chinese firm’s US-listed stock down sharply on Wednesday.
The startup, which opened its doors early last year and listed its shares in May, spent aggressively and opened 593 new stores in the June quarter, its first as a public company.
While the brisk spending fueled a seven-fold jump in revenue growth over the period, losses widened and costs ballooned more than three times as it offered cut-price alternatives to US coffee giant Starbucks.
Luckin, which had previously eschewed a timeline for turning a profit, told Reuters it aims to break even on a key metric next year, earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT), a target Luckin’s chief financial officer said investors were keen on.
“Our shareholders want us to focus on revenue growth and store level profitability ... they do expect us also to get to a sort of EBIT level break-even point somewhere toward the end of next year,” CFO Reinout Schakel told Reuters.
The way to achieve that would be to offer coupons more smartly and through dynamic pricing, Schakel said, suggesting the company might have fewer promotions than earlier.
The company’s stock closed down nearly 17% at $20.44 on Wednesday, but it is still about 20% above the IPO price.
For the third quarter, Luckin expects revenue between 1.35 billion yuan ($192.4 million) and 1.45 billion yuan. Analysts were expecting revenue of $229.4 million.
On an adjusted basis, Luckin lost 48 cents per share in the quarter ended June 30. Analysts expected a loss of 43 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Luckin’s store count stood at 2,963, about 1,000 fewer than Starbucks. By year end, Luckin aims to open 4,500 stores.
Tall order
Luckin’s rapid expansion is in stark contrast to Starbucks, which opened its first store in China in 1999 and spent two decades reaching its current store count.
The US chain was responsible for the rise of coffee drinkers in the largely tea-drinking country.
To stave off competition in China, Starbucks has signed a delivery partnership with Alibaba and last month opened its first express retail store — with a barista at the concierge counter to help customers with ordering and pickup — in a direct challenge to Luckin’s pickup-store format.
Luckin CEO Qian Zhiya said the company was on track to break even at a store level at every store during the third quarter because rising scale would it give it more bargaining power to lower input costs. Store level costs exclude marketing expenses.
Ben Cavender, Shanghai-based principal at China Market Research Group, cautioned that might prove to be a tall order.
“It’s difficult because they have trained consumers to only want to go to the stores when there are big discounts,” he said, adding that each store does not attract enough customers to cover cost of operations.
“Eventually they will probably have to cut non-performing stores and find a way to convince people that they have improved coffee quality along with slightly higher prices.”
Luckin has also expanded beyond coffee, allowing customers to buy food and other beverages via its app.
CEO Qian said Luckin recently launched tea products which could complement a fall in coffee sales in the afternoon and was testing feasibility of launching coffee vending machines in places such as small office buildings and gas stations.
The company said earlier it was also looking for partners to expand in other countries.

