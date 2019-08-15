You are here

Maersk warns trade war could hurt container business

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 17 percent to $1.36 billion, topping the $1.24 billion forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
COPENHAGEN: A.P. Moller-Maersk warned a trade war between the US and China could curb container traffic this year after the world’s largest container shipping company beat second-quarter profit expectations.

Maersk said the escalating trade dispute between Washington and Beijing could limit growth in global container traffic to the lower end of its 1 to 3 percent guidance range this year, after growth of about
2 percent between April and June.

Newly imposed tariffs between the US and China combined with additional US tariffs due to be implemented later this year could remove up to 1.5 percent of global container demand in 2020, Maersk said.

However, CEO Soren Skou remained upbeat.

“It is not tariffs that decide how many goods are being transported, but rather how much Americans buy when they go to Walmart. Luckily for us, the US consumer is still in a good mood,” Skou told a media briefing.

He said that Maersk had seen “solid progress” in the second quarter, including realizing synergies of $1 billion from restructuring earlier than expected.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 17 percent to $1.36 billion, topping the $1.24 billion forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Maersk benefited from higher container freight rates, larger volumes and lower costs and said it still expects EBITDA for the full year to total $5 billion. Analysts on average expect EBITDA of
$5.4 billion for 2019.

“The results were good, but in a market where concerns over the global economy are escalating, investors are not going to reward a cyclical stock like Maersk,” said Frans Hoyer, analyst at Handelsbanken.

Some investors may have been disappointed that Maersk did not raise its full-year guidance despite a good result for the first six months.

“It looks like consensus was running ahead and some had seen Maersk’s guidance as conservative,” Hoyer said.

“But I think it would be crazy to lift guidance in this environment,” he said.

Skou said that he was planning for low growth in container shipping demand this year and next, but not recession.

“Some expect a recession in the United States. We doubt it will happen this year or next,” Skou said.

“We wake every morning to new tweets from the US president. Now tariffs have been canceled on all the consumer goods that will be in demand during Christmas shopping. Those are the goods we ship, so now we’re a bit more optimistic,” he said.

Skou has overseen a major shift in Maersk’s strategy, which has included selling off its oil and gas business to focus on the container and logistics business for customers that include Walmart and Nike.

While Maersk moves around one in five containers shipped at sea, it handles the land transportation from ports to warehouses and distribution centers for less than a quarter of its customers.

Maersk’s share price has fallen 43 percent since a peak in July 2017 and now trades around the level it was at when Skou took on the CEO job in June 2016. 

Updated 7 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Lenovo warns of price hikes to absorb US tariffs, shares slide

  • Lenovo shares tumbled 6.5%
Updated 7 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

China’s Lenovo Group, the world’s largest PC maker, warned it will have to raise product prices if US tariffs increase, sending its shares tumbling 6.5% to two-month lows.
Lenovo’s warning amid mounting business uncertainty due to the US-China trade war cast doubt on its sales outlook and took the shine off forecast-beating quarterly results where robust PC sales helped the company more than double its profit.
US President Donald Trump said this week that he would postpone imposing an additional 10% tariff on Chinese-made products including tablets and laptop computers until December, but would still impose the tariffs on desktops from September.
“Retail prices for products like PC and smartphones will increase if (US) tariffs increase,” Lenovo Chairman Yang Yuanqing told an earnings call on Thursday.
He also said shifting manufacturing from China to avoid US tariffs would also lead to product price increases, although Lenovo’s global production footprint gives it flexibility in making adjustments, and it remains committed to China.
The global PC market grew 1.5% in the June quarter after falling for two consecutive quarters, as threats of increased US tariffs on Chinese goods prompted some manufacturers to frontload shipments, industry analysts said.
Lenovo emerged as the biggest winner of the global PC market’s surprise rebound in the second quarter. Citing industry data, the company said it had a record 25.1% market share in the quarter.
Lenovo said it was the fastest growing PC maker among the top five manufacturers and its improved product mix also helped the business’ pre-tax profit margin rise to 5.4%, the highest margin ever attained in a fiscal first quarter.
Revenue from Lenovo’s personal computer and smart devices group grew 12%, while its mobile business group recorded a 9% fall in sales.
Its PC and smart devices business generates more than three quarters of the group’s total revenue, which rose 5%.
Net profit rose to $162 million in the quarter ended June, compared with an average estimate of $154 million by nine analysts, according to Refinitiv data. Revenue rose to $12.51 billion, in line with expectations.

